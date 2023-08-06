Still no LRT, a faster line at the airport, and will we get another storm? 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week

A holiday Monday, another Queensway closure and the ongoing LRT shutdown.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories in Ottawa to watch this week.

Colonel By Day

It's August long weekend and holiday Mondays often bring in crowds.

After years of pandemic related declines in tourism, 2023 is shaping up to be a better year for businesses that rely on visiting travellers.

Here's a look at events taking place this long weekend.

And here is a look at what's open and closed on Monday.

Crowds pack Sparks Street for the Ottawa International Busker Fest. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

One more week without LRT

There will be no O-Train service on Line 1 for at least another week as Rideau Transit group works on adjusting certain sections of the track to allow for a safe return to service.

LRT service on the Confederation Line has been cancelled since July 17 after an issue with an axle was discovered during a routine inspection, promoting a nearly month-long shutdown. The wheel hubs on the trains must be completely redesigned and crews are working on moving specialized sections of the rails around turns called restraining rails to reduce wear and tear on the vehicles.

The head of OC Transpo says she believes LRT service can resume by Aug. 14. Details of that plan are expected to be revealed this week.

An O-Train Line 1 out of service sign at Lees Station. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Another Queensway closure

Part of Highway 417 will be completely closed for one more weekend this summer for construction work.

Highway 417 will be closed in both directions through the centre of Ottawa from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge. Percy Street and Chamberlain Street are also closed for the construction work.

You can see a list of posted detours here.

This is the final shutdown of the highway through the heart of the capital scheduled for the summer.

A road closure sign in Ottawa is seen in this 2023 image. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa)

Verified Traveller Lines come to Ottawa

The Ottawa International Airport will be testing Verified Traveller lines starting this week.

The new lines provide eligible travellers with select benefits at security screening checkpoints, such as keeping laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on, and keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on. They are available in several other Canadian airports, but Ottawa was passed over during a recent expansion earlier this year.

The pilot project at the capital's main air hub for domestic and international travellers launches on Aug. 9.

Verified travellers include members of NEXUS and Global Entry, active Canadian and U.S. military members, Canadian police officers and Canadian and international aircrew members. Children and elderly travellers 75 and older accompanying verified travellers on the same reservation can also use the program.

Passengers at the Ottawa International Airport on Friday, Oct. 22. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

What's the weather looking like?

Over the past month, Ottawa has dealt with powerful summer storms, including three tornadoes and two hailstorms.

Two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven on July 13, a powerful hailstorm knocked out power and toppled trees on July 28, and another tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Aug. 3, while other parts of the city saw hail. July 21 also set a modern rainfall record.

This week's forecast for this week includes rain on Monday with possible thunderstorms, showers on Tuesday, sun and cloud on Wednesday, a chance of showers Thursday and sun and cloud Friday with a small chance of showers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting up to 30 mm of rain Monday and Tuesday, with a chance for even greater amounts depending on storm activity. A significant weather system was sitting over Michigan and parts of southern Ontario Sunday afternoon, which could track into eastern Ontario on Monday.

Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday, damaging homes and properties. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)