Still no LRT, a faster line at the airport, and will we get another storm? 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week
A holiday Monday, another Queensway closure and the ongoing LRT shutdown.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories in Ottawa to watch this week.
Colonel By Day
It's August long weekend and holiday Mondays often bring in crowds.
After years of pandemic related declines in tourism, 2023 is shaping up to be a better year for businesses that rely on visiting travellers.
Here's a look at events taking place this long weekend.
And here is a look at what's open and closed on Monday.
Crowds pack Sparks Street for the Ottawa International Busker Fest. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
One more week without LRT
There will be no O-Train service on Line 1 for at least another week as Rideau Transit group works on adjusting certain sections of the track to allow for a safe return to service.
LRT service on the Confederation Line has been cancelled since July 17 after an issue with an axle was discovered during a routine inspection, promoting a nearly month-long shutdown. The wheel hubs on the trains must be completely redesigned and crews are working on moving specialized sections of the rails around turns called restraining rails to reduce wear and tear on the vehicles.
The head of OC Transpo says she believes LRT service can resume by Aug. 14. Details of that plan are expected to be revealed this week.
An O-Train Line 1 out of service sign at Lees Station. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Another Queensway closure
Part of Highway 417 will be completely closed for one more weekend this summer for construction work.
Highway 417 will be closed in both directions through the centre of Ottawa from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge. Percy Street and Chamberlain Street are also closed for the construction work.
You can see a list of posted detours here.
This is the final shutdown of the highway through the heart of the capital scheduled for the summer.
A road closure sign in Ottawa is seen in this 2023 image. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa)
Verified Traveller Lines come to Ottawa
The Ottawa International Airport will be testing Verified Traveller lines starting this week.
The new lines provide eligible travellers with select benefits at security screening checkpoints, such as keeping laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on, and keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on. They are available in several other Canadian airports, but Ottawa was passed over during a recent expansion earlier this year.
The pilot project at the capital's main air hub for domestic and international travellers launches on Aug. 9.
Verified travellers include members of NEXUS and Global Entry, active Canadian and U.S. military members, Canadian police officers and Canadian and international aircrew members. Children and elderly travellers 75 and older accompanying verified travellers on the same reservation can also use the program.
Passengers at the Ottawa International Airport on Friday, Oct. 22. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
What's the weather looking like?
Over the past month, Ottawa has dealt with powerful summer storms, including three tornadoes and two hailstorms.
Two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven on July 13, a powerful hailstorm knocked out power and toppled trees on July 28, and another tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Aug. 3, while other parts of the city saw hail. July 21 also set a modern rainfall record.
This week's forecast for this week includes rain on Monday with possible thunderstorms, showers on Tuesday, sun and cloud on Wednesday, a chance of showers Thursday and sun and cloud Friday with a small chance of showers.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting up to 30 mm of rain Monday and Tuesday, with a chance for even greater amounts depending on storm activity. A significant weather system was sitting over Michigan and parts of southern Ontario Sunday afternoon, which could track into eastern Ontario on Monday.
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday, damaging homes and properties. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is plummeting, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
EXPLAINER | Canada’s inflation rate is plummeting, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at what’s behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Pope says Catholic Church open to everyone, including LGBTQ2S+ people, but has rules
Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules.
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
