A sunny Saturday in Ottawa after Friday soak

It will be a dry and sunny Saturday in the nation's capital after a rainy Friday.

An official rainfall total of 23.8 mm was recorded at the Ottawa airport on Friday, making it the rainiest July 21 at the airport since 1980, when a record of 20.6 mm was recorded.

The heaviest rainfall on July 21 in Ottawa came in 1899, when 32.3 mm of rain was recorded at a different local weather station.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city calls for a high of 26 C Saturday with a humidex of 30. The UV index is 8, or very high, and the air quality health index is at 1, or low risk, ideal air for outdoor activities.

The evening forecast is clear, with a few clouds moving in by midnight. The overnight low is 12 C.

Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 34.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a small chance of showers and a high of 27 C.

Tuesday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 26 C.