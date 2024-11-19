Police lift secure school mode at Earl of March Secondary School in Ottawa

Earl of March Secondary School in Ottawa's Kanata neighbourhood was placed in a secure school mode for approximately 30 minutes, after teachers were alerted to the possibility of a weapon at the school.

Emergency crews responded to the public high school on The Parkway in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said staff at the school were alerted that a student may have been in possession of a weapon.

"The Ottawa Police Service conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that it was unfounded," the board said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Police said on social media that there was a police operation in place at 1:14 p.m.

"The school went into secure school mode for a short period of time. It has since been lifted," police said at 1:35 p.m.

"Police remain on scene to continue the investigation. There is no current threat to public safety."

A video sent to CTV News Ottawa showed a vehicle stopped on a pathway near the school.