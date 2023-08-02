Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at schedule changes on the August Civic Holiday on Monday, known in the city as Colonel By Day.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Transit Services
-
OC Transpo will operate on a special Colonel By Day schedule on Aug. 7, 2023.
- Bus service will operate on a Saturdayschedule, with enhanced service on Routes 25, 63, 74, and 85. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will be extended to or from Gatineau in peak periods.
- Updates on O-Train Line 1 and R1 status are available at octranspo.com/alerts.
- Line 2 bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.
- Rural Shopper Route 301 will run.
- Customers are encouraged to use the Travel Planner to plan their trip or to visit the Schedules & Maps section of the OC Transpo website.
- OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.
-
OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open on:
- Friday, August 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.
-
Para Transpo:
- Para Transpowill operate a holidayservice. Regular scheduled trips on Monday, Aug. 7 will be automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips for Colonel By Day between Monday, July 31, and Friday, August 4, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.
- The reservations phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The trip information and cancellation phone line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 am.
- Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to connect with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.
- The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.
- For more information on Colonel By Day service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Client Service Centres
- The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.
- The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, Aug. 7. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, August 8. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking
- All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.
Recreation and cultural services
- Many indoor and outdoor pools, wading pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.
- Some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.
- All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.
- Mooney’s Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches will open on Monday, Aug. 7 with lifeguard supervision from noon to 7 p.m. Splash pads will also be open.
Ottawa Public Health
- Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
- Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
- The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
- The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line will be closed.
- Dental clinics will be closed.
- The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.
Municipal child care services
- All municipal child care centres will be closed.
Library Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.
Ottawa Malls
All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and stores are permitted to open on Monday.
Here is a look at mall hours:
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre – open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Place d'Orleans shopping centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rideau Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets – open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Beer Store
Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Here is a look at the Beer Store locations open in Ottawa on the holiday:
- 1860 Bank St.
- 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 548 Montreal Rd.
- 515 Somerset St. W.
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- The Diefenbunker open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Bytown Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
As meat allergies from tick bites become more common in the U.S., here's what we know about cases in Canada
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: StatCan
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
Atlantic
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother overjoyed her toddler has heart surgery after 4 cancellations at SickKids
An Ontario mother is overjoyed her three-year-old son is recovering from a life-saving heart surgery, which had been cancelled four times and delayed for months due to hospital staffing issues.
-
Toronto installs signs at Yonge-Dundas square warning of no unpermitted busking
The City of Toronto is taking steps to remind buskers and vendors in the heart of the downtown core that they need a permit to be there.
-
Supermoon tonight in Ontario: Here's how to see it
Stargazers in Ontario are in for a treat Tuesday night as one of two supermoons makes an appearance ahead of a rare super blue moon later this month.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
-
'The voice was almost identical': AI suspected in new grandparent scams in Montreal area
The age-old grandparent phone scam has been around for years, but now it appears it's taking on a modern twist. Jessica Di Palma’s 73-year-old mother received a phone call last Tuesday that she will never forget; she spoke to the RCMP, who stated her grandson, Milan, had been arrested on drug charges and needed $10,000 in bail money.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyer’s license suspended after telling client she could ignore court orders, move to Sudbury
A lawyer in Ottawa has lost his license for six months after it emerged he told a client on multiple occasions that she could ignore court orders and move with her child to Sudbury.
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Sudbury's Up Here Festival denied funding due to incomplete application: Ont. tourism ministry
Ontario’s Tourism Ministry said Tuesday that Sudbury’s Up Here festival didn’t receive the money it expected because it submitted an incomplete funding application.
London
-
Motorcycle driver dies following east-end collision
London police confirmed Tuesday that the driver of the motorcycle involved in a collision Monday evening has succumbed to his injuries.
-
'It was traumatizing': Teenager recounts triple stabbing at sweet 16 party in Huron County
It wasn’t how Kyla McLeod envisioned her sweet 16 birthday party. What was intended to be a gathering of about 30 people from the Clinton and Goderich area quickly ballooned to over 100 party goers — that’s when things started to get out of hand.
-
Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Winnipeg
-
Fighting fan at Winnipeg Jets game given house arrest sentence
A man involved in a fight at a Winnipeg Jets game last year that was caught on camera and shared online has been handed a punishment for his involvement.
-
'Something needs to be done': calls for safety improvements after another crash at Manitoba intersection
The Manitoba government says it will be making interim safety upgrades in the coming weeks at an intersection where a deadly crash more than a month ago left 17 people dead – and now another crash is being investigated at the same intersection.
-
Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Kitchener
-
'We need protection': Victim of intricate fraud scams speaks out
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
-
Don’t drink Borax regardless of what you see on TikTok, says Ont. toxicologist
Often used as a laundry detergent or pesticide, a new TikTok trend has people drinking Borax for its supposed health benefits.
-
Completion of new outdoor soccer complex in Cambridge delayed
Soccer enthusiasts in Cambridge have been waiting for the city to complete a brand new seven-field soccer complex, but they will have to keep waiting as the project is behind schedule.
Calgary
-
'It's time for action': Those in need of affordable housing demand help; province demands federal cash flow
John Kunka is one of thousands of Calgarians who need affordable housing.
-
1 dead, others injured in vehicle collision south of Calgary
One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition following a crash near Okotoks, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Blocking the wrong people': Calgary Public Library sees increase in membership, borrowing 3 years after going fine-free
Just over three years after moving to a permanent fine-free model, the Calgary Public Library has seen tens of thousands of users return to use its services. Circulation of materials is up and renewals have increased by nearly 50 per cent.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. on track for one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record
Saskatchewan is on track for one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, according to the provincial government's public safety agency.
-
John A Macdonald Road residents in Saskatoon vent frustrations about street name change process
Residents living on John A. Macdonald Road got an opportunity to voice their concerns about the street's upcoming name change Tuesday.
-
New app helps Saskatoon businesses reduce waste by offering deals
A global app that aims to help people save money on groceries while reducing food waste is catching on in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Londonderry Mall Hudson's Bay store to remain open with smaller location
An Edmonton Hudson's Bay store that was supposed to close this summer will remain open with a smaller footprint.
-
'It's time for action': Those in need of affordable housing demand help; province demands federal cash flow
John Kunka is one of thousands of Calgarians who need affordable housing.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire north of Pemberton triggers evacuation order; officials say situation 'critical'
Officials in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District are urging people ordered to evacuate Tuesday due to a wildfire to leave immediately, describing the situation as "critical."
-
Dozens of homes off-kilter on Fraser River, locals blame lack of dredging
Residents living in houseboats along the Fraser River in Delta and Richmond often have a hard time getting into their homes, due to lack of dredging on the waterway.
-
Expert says Canada doesn't have enough EV charging stations to meet growing demand
With electric vehicle sales booming amid Canada's clean-energy transition, there’s growing concern about whether the country has enough charging stations to meet the explosive demand.
Regina
-
Regina citizen group calls for transparency and integrity following release of Experience Regina review
A citizen group released a report on the Experience Regina campaign, after setting out to find out what went wrong leading up to the launch.
-
Little League Championships kick off in Regina
The 2023 Canadian Little League Championships are underway in the Queen City, as teams will compete for the next 10 days to represent Canada at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, USA later this month.
-
Southern Sask. faces dry conditions, fire bans heading into August long weekend
Despite Saskatchewan being spared from the record-breaking wildfire season that many other parts of the country are experiencing, officials are reminding the public not to let their guards down.