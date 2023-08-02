Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at schedule changes on the August Civic Holiday on Monday, known in the city as Colonel By Day.

Transit Services

OC Transpo will operate on a special Colonel By Day schedule on Aug. 7, 2023. Bus service will operate on a Saturdayschedule, with enhanced service on Routes 25, 63, 74, and 85. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will be extended to or from Gatineau in peak periods. Updates on O-Train Line 1 and R1 status are available at octranspo.com/alerts. Line 2 bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. Rural Shopper Route 301 will run. Customers are encouraged to use the Travel Planner to plan their trip or to visit the Schedules & Maps section of the OC Transpo website.

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.

OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open on: Friday, August 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.

Para Transpo: Para Transpowill operate a holidayservice. Regular scheduled trips on Monday, Aug. 7 will be automatically cancelled . Customers can book trips for Colonel By Day between Monday, July 31, and Friday, August 4, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000. The reservations phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trip information and cancellation phone line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 am. Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to connect with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations. The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

For more information on Colonel By Day service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, Aug. 7. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, August 8. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Recreation and cultural services

Many indoor and outdoor pools, wading pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.

Some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.

Mooney’s Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches will open on Monday, Aug. 7 with lifeguard supervision from noon to 7 p.m. Splash pads will also be open.

Ottawa Public Health

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.

Ottawa Malls

All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and stores are permitted to open on Monday.

Here is a look at mall hours:

Bayshore Shopping Centre – open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre – open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place d'Orleans shopping centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets – open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beer Store

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Here is a look at the Beer Store locations open in Ottawa on the holiday:

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

515 Somerset St. W.

Museums

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.