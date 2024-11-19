Federal land in Ottawa's west end now available for housing

The federal government is making a piece of land available for future housing in Ottawa's west end, on land that currently houses a Keg Restaurant.

Public Services and Procurement Canada announced 12 new properties across Canada have been added to the Canada Public Land Bank, which is federal properties that could be turned into affordable housing.

The new location in Ottawa is two parcels of land at 529 Richmond Road. A spokesperson for National Capital Commission says the land available for housing is separate from the Keg's Ottawa Manor Restaurant and the Maplelawn Garden at the location.

The land is owned by the National Capital Commission. The NCC says the land is currently being used as a staging area for Stage 2 Light Rail Transit construction.

According to the federal government's website, 1.56 acres of land is available at the Richmond Road site.

The federal government's plan to build four million more homes includes identifying federal properties within its portfolio that have the potential for housing, and adding them to the Canada Public Land Bank.

In October, the federal government announced seven properties in Ottawa and two in Gatineau, Que. are available to be turned into new homes. The properties include three near the O-Train Hurdman Station, 1250 Ledbury Avenue; land called the "Ottawa Southern Corridor," north of West Hunt Club Road between Woodroffe Avenue and Merivale Road; Baseline Road at Cedarview Road; and 1730 Robertson Road.

The Canada Public Land Bank was launched in August, featuring an initial 56 federal properties identified to support housing, including 22 in Ottawa. The initial properties included: