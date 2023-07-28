Storm knocks out power, topples trees across Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm with strong winds, nickel size hail and heavy rain rolled through Ottawa Friday afternoon, damaging dozens of trees and knocking out power to several neighbourhoods.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Ottawa on Friday, calling for wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy rain.

The storm hit Ottawa between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., with strong winds, hail and rain. Drivers on the Queensway reported traffic slowed to a crawl due to the weather conditions.

In Westboro, Carlington and Alta Vista, residents reported almost golf-ball size hail fell for approximately five minutes. The storm knocked down tree branches on several streets, including a giant tree falling into a car along Fisher Avenue.

"Just as I was driving by I saw the branches blocking Fisher Avenue," Ian Lawford said, noting the tree also knocked down hydro wires.

The hail…was super big, and it was hitting like the windows and the door of my work and it was super loud," Izzy said after the storm hit Hintonburg.

"We saw hail, and it was pretty windy," Jennifer said.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Hydro Ottawa reported power outages in City View, Courtland Park, McKellar Heights, McKellar Park and Woodroffe. There was no word on when power will be restored.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Ottawa.

The forecast calls for showers or a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.

Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 24 C. Sunny on Monday with a high of 22 C.