Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure Aug. 10-14

A section of Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa will be closed the weekend of Aug. 10 to 14 for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge.

It's the third and final weekend of closures on the Queensway this summer for construction work.

The Queensway will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson.

Percy Street and Chamberlain Street are also closed for the construction work.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and give themselves extra time to get around Ottawa due to the Hwy. 417 closure and the continuing O-Train shutdown.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure over the weekend of Aug. 10 to 14.

What

Highway 417 will be closed in both directions through the centre of Ottawa from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge.

Construction crews will remove the existing highway overpass, and move a pre-constructed bridge into position.

Ramp closures

The city of Ottawa says the following ramps on Hwy. 417 will be closed

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound (ongoing)

Maitland eastbound

Carling eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

Detours

The city of Ottawa says this is the recommended detour for the construction.

Westbound detour

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe/Catherine

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Take the Highway 417 Bronson westbound access ramp

Eastbound detour

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn right on Bronson Avenue

Take ramp to eastbound Riverside Drive

Continue eastbound on Riverside Drive

Take the Highway 417 Riverside eastbound access ramp (just before the 417 bridge)

Downtown road closures for Percy bridge work

Percy Street is closed between Catherine Avenue and Chamberlain Avenue until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.

Chamberlain Avenue is closed between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.

O-Train

The O-Train will remain out of service until at least Aug. 14 for maintenance work.

R1 replacement bus service is running between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, including a weekday express bus between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

The National Capital Commission is suspending the active use program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway Aug. 11 to 13.

The road will be open to vehicles between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue, "to help mitigate the impact of the Highway 417 closures for the Percy Street bridge replacement," the NCC says.

Other road closures/construction in the city of Ottawa