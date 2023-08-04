What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.
Here's a look at the closures and service reductions on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
Ottawa International Busker Fest
World-class performers from across the globe will entertain crowds on Sparks Street this holiday weekend.
The Ottawa International Busker Fest continues until Monday, featuring more than 20 performers on four stages.
Acts include Kaylie Kreatrix, Circus Firemen, Hercinia Arts, Fraser Hooper, Sharon Mahoney, Street Circus and more.
For more information, visit https://ottawabuskerfestival.com/.
Glengarry Highland Games
The Glengarry Highland Games are Friday and Saturday in Glengarry.
Enjoy traditional Scottish events with more than 60 pipe bands, 200 Highland dancers, sports, pageantry and tradition.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.glengarryhighlandgames.com/.
Les Grands Feux Casino Lac-Leamy
Spectacular fireworks will light up the sky over the Ottawa River Saturday night.
It's night two of the popular Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy at the Canadian Museum of History.
Italy will perform Saturday night, with the theme 'Evolution in Motion.'
For tickets and information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host Empire State Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Friday night is 90's night and fireworks after the game.
For game times and tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts York United on Saturday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
It's La Fiesta Night, a celebration of Latino culture.
For more information and tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Ottawa BlackJacks
The Ottawa BlackJacks host the CEBL Eastern Conference semi-final Sunday at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.theblackjacks.ca/.
Festival Country du Grand Gatineau
More than 40 country music artists perform this weekend at the Festival Country du Grand Gatineau.
The 31st edition of the festival continues until Sunday at the CEGEP de l'Outaouais in Gatineau.
For tickets and the lineup, visit https://www.countrygatineau.com/fr/.
Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show
It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."
The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, from July 7 to Sept. 4. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. in August.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.
Swimming
You can go for a swim at beaches in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches.
In Gatineau Park, you can swim at Philippe Lake, Parent Beach, La Peche Lake Beach, Meech Lake, O'Brien's Beach and Lac Leamy.
You can also swim at the new swimming location at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Company of Fools
A Company of Fools presents Shakespeare in the Park this summer.
This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.
For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open daily for active transportation between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
War Games
The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.
The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.
"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.
War Games continues until Dec. 31.
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's exhibit, Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Under the Canopy
The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.
Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.
The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
Our Climate Quest
The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.
The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.
See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Travelling Bricks
Travelling Bricks is in Brockville until Aug. 20, an exhibition made out of Lego.
See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.
Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Kick and Push Festival in Kingston
The Kick and Push Festival continues until Aug. 19 in Kingston.
The theatre festival brings professional artists to Kingston from all over to share innovative works of great artistic and historical value.
For more information, visit www.thekickandpush.com.
Storefront Fringe Festival
The Storefront Fringe Festival runs until Aug. 14 in downtown Kingston.
For more information, visit https://kingstontheatre.ca/category/storefront-fringe-festival/.
Princess Street Promenade
Take a stroll down Princess Street in Kingston on Saturday for the Princess Street Promenade.
The popular festival closes Princess Street to vehicular traffic from Barrie Street to Ontario Street.
For more information, visit https://downtownkingston.ca/.
Music in the Park
Enjoy free outdoor concerts every Saturday in Confederation Park in Kingston.
The concert runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The 1000 Islands Poker Run
The 1000 Islands Poker Run is Friday and Saturday.
It is the largest waterfront festival in Canada, with spectators lining the shores of the St. Lawrence River to catch a glimpse of the powerful and colourful boats.
For more information, visit https://www.pokerruns.ca/kingston/.
Poutine Fest
Poutine Fest runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Cornwall's Lamoureux Park.
Indulge in a flavourful adventure with over 50 different kinds of poutine to choose from.
For more information, visit https://poutinefeastontario.com/.
Arts in the Park
Enjoy free summer concerts in Cornwall's Lamoureux Park.
Concerts are scheduled throughout the month of August.
For details, visit https://www.cornwall.ca/en/play-here/arts-in-the-park.aspx.
The Annual Poker Run, Shine, Show and BBQ
If you're a car enthusiast, check out the Poker Run, Shine, Show and BBQ event on Saturday in Arnprior.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mysteries of the Keyhole House
Ted and Marion Outerbridge present Mysteries of the Keyhole House.
See Mysteries of the Keyhole House Friday and Saturday at the Studio Theatre Perth in Perth.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns
Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she's retiring from live performances.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Camp counsellor who allegedly filmed 6-year-old in washroom works for CBSA
A Mississauga camp counsellor charged with child pornography-related offences after allegedly filming a six-year-old in a washroom is an employee with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP), was in the process of being hired as a police officer.
-
Toronto officer who failed to properly investigate woman's call for help days before her murder to keep job
A Toronto police officer who pleaded guilty to neglect of duty for failing to properly investigate a woman's complaint about threats made by her ex-boyfriend before her murder will remain on the job.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Firetruck in sinkhole fiasco throws spotlight on Montreal road repairs budget
In a city where you can't seem to avoid construction and potholes, even the fire trucks can't catch a break. It took two hours for a Montreal fire truck to be pulled from a sinkhole in the city's downtown on Wednesday.
-
Storm knocks out power to 62,000 Hydro-Quebec customers
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal Island area. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the weather agency said it was tracking a system “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.”
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
London
-
Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle collision near St. Thomas, Ont.
The public is being asked to avoid a section of Talbot Line Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle collision sent four people to hospital.
-
Black Walnut Bakery Cafe to rise from the ashes in Wortley Village with new building
Just months after Wortley Village lost one of its cornerstones to fire, the owners of Black Walnut Bakery Cafe have reached a milestone in their plan to rebuild.
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
'Lost our biggest customer': local alcohol makers struggle as Liquor Mart labour dispute drags on
The ongoing labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and union workers took a new direction Thursday as hundreds of MGEU members rallied at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, demanding wage increases as part of a new contract.
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
The Manitoba government is planning to continue to run advertisements promoting rebate cheques and some other programs in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 provincial election, despite accusations from the Opposition that it's an unfair use of taxpayer dollars.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
-
'I'm just constantly spinning in circles': Canada’s healthcare crisis hits close to home in Waterloo Region
A new report is highlighting issues within Canada’s healthcare subsystem. It cites staffing shortages and surgical backlogs are among the top issues, and it is hitting close to home.
Calgary
-
Regulated rate rise driving access fees high for every Calgarian
As the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity hits record highs Albertans are being encouraged to sign contracts to ensure electricity price stability, but Calgarians who have signed contracts will still see their bill go up as the RRO rises.
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
Kananaskis trail closed due to injured grizzly bear
A trail in Kananaskis Country has been temporarily closed due to the proximity of an injured grizzly bear.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. residents see shortfall in access to health care providers, new report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to healthcare providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Saskatoon mayor says recent spat during budget meeting was about procedure, not sign of greater conflict
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Elks fan says wearing paper bag led to his ejection from stadium
Longtime Edmonton Elks fan Cameron Jones wants to know why he was kicked out of Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. Jones said he was holding a paper bag in his hands when he was ordered to leave by police.
-
Downtown Edmonton street closed for two hours as police handle suspicious package
Edmonton police closed a downtown street for two hours Thursday night while they handled a suspicious package near a fire hall.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
Vancouver
-
Blocked exits, combustible waste, exposed wires: Allegations of fire safety violations by Vancouver building owners detailed
Months before flames ripped through an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, fire inspectors were sounding the alarm on the safety of the building.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Just 76 people in hospital Thursday, lowest total in 2 years
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hit another new low in the latest monthly data update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Regina
-
Voting begins in 3 Regina area byelections
Byelection voting for three vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse, and Regina Walsh Acres has begun.
-
'We all become one people': Newcomers to Regina given the grand tour of QCX
While those who have lived in Regina for a while are likely familiar with the summer time tradition of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX), many newcomers to the province are experiencing it for the first time.
-
Regina family claims EMS failed to transport loved one to hospital
A Regina family is angry about service they received from Regina EMS. They claim EMS was called twice last week but failed to transport a loved one to hospital.