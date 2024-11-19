Ottawa to spend $1 million for two self-cleaning washrooms in Centretown in 2025
Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood is getting two new public, self-cleaning washrooms next year.
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster says the 2025 draft budget includes $1 million for two new public washrooms in the downtown ward.
"It's a win for the community," Troster said on Facebook about the funding for stand alone washrooms.
"I cannot tell you how excited I am for this. This is as a result of years of advocacy by groups, including the GottaGo campaign and now we are going to be able to build two modular, self-cleaning public bathrooms in Centretown."
"Once this budget is passed, we will be reaching out to the community to ask you where you think they should go."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The GottaGo! Campaign has a list of 22 public toilets available in downtown Ottawa, including at Ottawa City Hall, ByWard Market, the Ottawa Public Library and the National Arts Centre.
"Using the washroom is a fundamental human need," Troster said. "It's completely inhumane that we do not have publicly accessible bathroom facilities, but we will in 2025."
The GottaGo! Campaign has been calling on the city to create a network of clean and accessible public toilets in Ottawa, pushing the city to take urgent action.
On Tuesday, the GottaGo! Campaign will mark World Toilet Day by presenting postcards to councillors, "to highlight the critical importance of safe, clean and accessible public toilets as essential public health infrastructure."
The rally will be held at Ottawa City Hall at 3 p.m.
In 2020, a list of potential infrastructure projects presented by City Staff suggested the cost of building stand-alone, self-cleaning public washrooms in the ByWard Market and on Sparks Street would cost $430,000 each.
In 2021, federal, provincial and municipal officials announced more than $1.6 million in funding for ByWard Market infrastructure, including a new self-cleaning public washroom.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Watch 'Thought it was part of special effects': Cruise ship tilts as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
BREAKING Man armed with knife on U of M campus: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is warning the public about a male armed with a knife at the U of M campus.
Paul Teal, actor from 'One Tree Hill,' dead at age 35
Paul Teal, a film and TV actor known best for his role in the CW's teen soap 'One Tree Hill,' has died, according to a statement from his agent Susan Tolar Walters. He was 35.
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax bus driver won’t be charged in pedestrian’s death: police
Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a transit bus that struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month won’t be charged.
-
Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
-
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Toronto
-
Here are the most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2023
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
-
Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
-
Booze rollout 'saved a lot of stores from closing,' chair of Ontario Convenience Store Association says
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
Montreal
-
Montreal city council votes against declaring state of emergency on homelessness
Montreal’s city council votes against a motion to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
-
Motion calls on MNA to withdraw accusations of racism in the National Assembly
The controversy surrounding comments made by Quebec solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi continues unabated, with a CAQ motion calling on him to withdraw his accusations of racism in the National Assembly.
-
Group to file lawsuit over lack of consultation on bike paths
A group of frustrated citizens is taking the City of Montreal to court over what they say is a lack of consultation regarding bike paths.
Northern Ontario
-
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
-
-
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Windsor
-
18-year-old man arrested after gunpoint robbery: Windsor police
Windsor police say they have nabbed an 18-year-old man after a gunpoint robbery in west Windsor.
-
Walker Road reopens after 'very serious' crash
Windsor police temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash, but have since reopened it.
-
What’s the proposed option for peace fountain replacement?
The fate of the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain is coming back to Windsor city council.
London
-
Investigators on scene of London house fire
Police and fire investigators are on scene at a home in west London. Around 8 p.m. Monday, crews were called to 24 Gower St. for a fire.
-
Ho, ho, who decorated the St. Thomas police station?
St. Thomas police say an individual attended police headquarters late Sunday night or early Monday morning and committed what they’re calling a “festive act of mischief.”
-
Map of possible Service Depots for homeless encampments gets pushback from east London councillor
Selecting new locations for Service Depots that offer basic needs to homeless encampments could pit neighbourhood against neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Investigation underway following armed robbery at Cambridge convenience store
Waterloo Regional Police said at around 10:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of Water Street South and Myers Road.
-
Guelph Police officer accused of discreditable conduct
An 11-year member of the Guelph Police Service is facing an allegation of discreditable conduct.
-
Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
-
Gravel truck driver charged after rollover collision
Provincial police are investigating a gravel truck rollover in Kawartha Lakes Tuesday morning.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 slows drive for commuters
Traffic along Highway 400 through Innisfil was slow-going during rush hour Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man armed with knife on U of M campus: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is warning the public about a male armed with a knife at the U of M campus.
-
Snow coming to Manitoba; dangerous conditions expected
Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.
-
Winnipeg councillor wanting province to review, expand photo radar in the city
Winnipeg's police board chair thinks it might be time to expand the use of photo radar.
Calgary
-
Cremona man charged with attempted murder after attack in home
Didsbury RCMP have charged a Cremona man with two counts of attempted murder following an attack on two people inside a home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs 3-14 C colder than average with more snow this week
A colder air mass will continue to force temperatures well below seasonal across the west over the next week. In Calgary, daytime highs will be closer to average overnight lows, ranging from -5 C to -13 C.
-
Alberta health minister holding town halls on recent restructuring
Alberta's health minister will hold the first of three telephone town halls on Tuesday morning to explain recent changes to the health system.
Edmonton
-
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
-
Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
-
Alberta health minister holding town halls on recent restructuring
Alberta's health minister will hold the first of three telephone town halls on Tuesday morning to explain recent changes to the health system.
Regina
-
Here's a look at road conditions as parts of Sask. get hit with winter storm, snowfall warnings
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
-
It's official: Regina's next mayor, city council sworn in Monday night
Regina's next mayor and city council council have been officially sworn-in to office.
-
Over a dozen collisions reported as Sask. slammed with winter storm: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting a rise in collisions and traffic incidents as the province receives its first full taste of the winter season.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating second weekend homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a second homicide that occurred over the weekend.
-
Saskatoon clearing priority streets after first major snowfall
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
-
Sask. father calls for justice for his son, killed by alleged drunk driver
A Saskatchewan father is calling for justice in the death of his son, who Saskatoon police say was killed by an impaired driver.
Vancouver
-
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
-
Snow falls overnight on B.C.'s Lower Mainland ahead of 'bomb cyclone'
There was snow in several parts of B.C.’s Lower Mainland overnight ahead of a “bomb cyclone” expected to bring heavy rain and intense winds to the region.
Vancouver Island
-
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
-
A 'bomb cyclone' sounds scary but meteorologist says it's not alarmist
The use of terms including "atmospheric rivers" and "bomb cyclones" to describe weather phenomena has moved out of scientific journals and into the mainstream in recent years, but meteorologist Cindy Day says there's nothing alarmist about the language.
-
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.