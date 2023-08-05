An EF0 tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday

An EF0 tornado touched down in Ottawa Thursday, according to researchers.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said Saturday morning that the twister that damaged homes and trees in the Findlay Creek area had an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h.

An NTP ground/drone survey team has completed their preliminary assessment of tornado damage in southern Ottawa from storms on August 3rd. The tornado that impacted the Findlay Creek area was rated EF0 (max. wind speed 130 km/h). Thankfully no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/49eZGxgJpx — Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP) August 5, 2023

It touched down at approximately 6:41 p.m. carving a path 6.1 km long and 130 m wide.

"The tornado caused damage to multiple homes and sheds, tossed debris and flipped a trailer at a construction site," the Northern Tornadoes Project said in a summary. "Tree damage was also reported. No injuries were reported."

Thursday's tornado was the third to touch down in Ottawa so far this summer. It damaged 12 homes, with damage reports stretching from Bank Street in Findlay Creek to River Road near Earl Armstrong Road.

On July 13, two EF1 tornadoes with maximum wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Barrhaven, damaging more than 100 homes and properties. The Northern Tornadoes Project said the tornadoes left two paths of damage approximately 1 km and 5 km long.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.