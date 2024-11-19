Driver stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa tells officer speedometer was set for miles per hour, OPP says

OTTAWA
    A driver stopped for speeding on Highway 416 in Ottawa told the officer the speedometer was set to miles per hour, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver going 157 km/h on Highway 416 in Ottawa Monday night.

    "The driver had their speedometer set to miles per hour instead of kilometres," police said.

    The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day driving suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. If convicted, the driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition.

    Earlier in the day, the OPP stopped a G2 driver travelling 64 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa.

    Police say an officer observed the driver going 164 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a 30-day driving suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

