Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
More than 100 homes were damaged when the two EF1 tornadoes, with maximum wind speeds of 155 km/h, left two paths of damage approximately 1 km and 5 km long during severe weather on Thursday. One minor injury was reported due to the storm.
Investigators with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project wrapped up the damage survey and analysis in Barrhaven on Saturday afternoon.
"It was a complicated one: two tornadoes, with the 2nd crossing the path of the 1st," Northern Tornadoes Project said on Twitter.
According to a media release from the Northern Tornadoes Project, the main path of damage extends approximately 5 kilometres, with a maximum width of 200 metres.
"A second shorter damage path that crosses the main path, approximately 1 km in length with a maximum width of 150 m, was caused by a slightly earlier tornado," Northern Tornadoes Project said.
A tornado touched down at 12:44 p.m., while the second tornado touched down at 12:45 p.m.
The first tornado touched down in the area of Halley Street, near Strandherd Drive, and travelled to the area of Exeter Drive and Chester Crescent, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project. The most extensive damage was in the area of Halley Street and Pepperrall Crescent.
The second tornado touched down in the area of Cambrian Road and Elevation Road and travelled to south of Fallowfield Road, near Greenbank Road. The worst of the damage was in the area of Proxima Terrace and Regulus Ridge.
"Between the oddness of the damage, as well as some of the video that we had seen from the event, that's what made us suspect there were at least two tornadoes," Connell Miller, engineering researcher with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project, told CTV News Ottawa.
"When we sort of plotted it all on a map, we were able to see two clear, distinct tornado paths from that damage."
The city of Ottawa said 125 homes had significant damage in three areas: Umbra Place/Watercolours Way area, Perseus Way/Proxima Terrace area and the Jockvale Road/Exeter Drive area.
Researchers say based on the damage scale, both tornadoes had maximum wind speeds of 155 km/h, which falls in the EF1 category.
"EF1 is still on the lower end of that scale and is one of the more common ratings that we give a tornado," Miller said.
"The Ottawa region and southwestern Ontario in general does have a tendency to have a high frequency of tornado occurrence."
This was the first tornado to touch down in Ottawa since 2018.
Western University Northern Tornadoes Project says it will continue to do some analysis on the storm, so the length and width of the tornadoes is preliminary.
"Note that length and width values for each tornado are preliminary as additional photo and video evidence is still being received and further analysis is required," researchers said.
Ottawa police say there are reports of a tornado in the Barrhaven area on Friday. (Grant Pope/submitted)
Environment Canada and the Western University Northern Tornadoes Project initially confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Barrhaven during Thursday's storm.
Miller told Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent on Saturday morning that tornadoes often follow similar patterns, dealing a thin line of damage that is much longer than it is wide; however, all of the videos and images shared of the event Thursday raised questions for researchers.
"There was lots of videos and photos submitted on social media and when we started looking at where it was filmed and the angles, it started to not make sense a little bit," Miller said. "So, we went looking in those areas where the videos were showing there may be a second tornado and we started finding damage, so we're actively trying to figure out how many tornadoes impacted the area."
Miller said researchers found a lot of structural damage, such as shingles and cladding gone, roof decking ripped but no roofs were completely ripped off.
"You see things indicative of a tornado, you see 2x4s thrown and embedded, that's a really classic sign of a tornado. You tend to see specific patterns of debris, where it started and where it ended up, all of it indicating at least one tornado in the area," he explained
The city of Ottawa says curbside removal of tree and yard debris will begin next week.
Here is what we know about the two tornadoes that touched down in Barrhaven
Tornado 1
Western University Northern Tornadoes Project says the first tornado touched down at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday.
It was an EF1 tornado, with maximum winds of 155 km/h.
Start of tornado track: The tornado touched down in the area of Halley Street and Pepperrall Crescent. The tornado motion was from the southwest.
Worst of the damage: Halley Street area
End of tornado track: Moloughney Park/Exeter Drive area.
The tornado travelled from southwest to northeast. Researchers say the preliminary track length of the tornado is 1.13 km and a max. path width of 150 metres.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released a map showing the preliminary track of one of the two tornadoes that touched down in Barrhaven. The dots indicate where researchers look ground photos and drone imagery. (Northern Tornadoes Project/release)
Tornado 2
The second tornado touched down in Barrhaven's south end at 12:45 p.m.
It was an EF1 tornado, with maximum winds of 155 km/h.
Start of tornado track: The tornado touched down in the area of Elevation Road and Cambrian Road. The tornado motion was from the south.
Worst of the damage: The area of Regulus Ridge and Proxima Terrace. The city of Ottawa said 35 homes in the area of Perseus Way and Proxima Terrance suffered extensive damage.
End of tornado track: Fallowfield Road, near Orr Street.
The tornado travelled south to north. Researchers say the preliminary track length for the tornado is 4.92 km and a maximum path wide of 200 metres.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released a map showing the track and length of a tornado that touched down in Barrhaven on Thursday. The dots indicate where researchers look ground photos and drone imagery. (Northern Tornadoes Project/release)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
BREAKING | Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Atlantic
-
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robbery
Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
-
Moncton hosts inaugural International Buskers Festival
Moncton’s inaugural International Buskers Festival is underway this weekend, bringing three days of free entertainment to the downtown core.
-
Goats steal the show at local yoga class
Blossom Grove Farm in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., has found a creative and unique way to encourage people to come out and get active with the help of four-legged yoga instructors.
Toronto
-
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
-
Mississauga readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest at city hall
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
Ontario driver surprised to find insurance won't cover $2K in damage after tire falls off car
Ontario drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums in the country and if your car gets damaged, you might assume your insurance policy will cover it – but that may not be the case.
Montreal
-
'A celebration of pop culture': 60,000 fans expected at Montreal Comiccon this weekend
Jedis, superheroes, Vikings and video game characters took over the Palais des congres on Saturday for the second day of the Montreal Comiccon, which organizers expect will attract 60,000 visitors this year.
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
Vehicle caravan protests Quebec French-language law in Montreal
A caravan of vehicles is cruising through Montreal on Saturday protesting Quebec's French-language law, Bill 96.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Rain doesn't damper 'Pride in the Park'
The mood was still a celebratory one downtown at the Sudbury Community Arena as the thunderstorm rolled in – even rain couldn't damper 'Pride in the Park' as the city's Pride celebration was moved indoors.
London
-
Charges laid after vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River
A 16-year-old is facing charges after their vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
-
Dozens of bikes hit the road in a memorial ride for Aiden Curtis
More than 60 members of the London Motorcycle Riders group and their friends hit the road around Elgin County in memory of the 11-year-old St. Thomas boy who was killed.
-
Crowds flock to Dundas Place for food and fun amid South Asian Culture Festival
Dundas Place was filled with vendors and food samplings for a 4-block stretch Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Fargo police officer killed, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- One police officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota, that also left the suspect dead, police said. A witness told The Associated Press that she saw a car crash and police standing around before gunfire broke out.
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital
A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital after a crash on Chilligo Road, between Kitchener and Guelph.
-
Home needed for dog with terminal cancer
The Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth Humane Society are hoping someone can offer a home to Maisy, a dog with a terminal cancer.
-
HPHA response to multiple ER closures this weekend
Emergency rooms will temporarily shut down this weekend in the towns of St. Marys, Clinton and Wingham. Once again, staffing shortages are to blame.
Calgary
-
Federal funding shortfall leads to layoffs and massive waitlists at Calgary Centre for Newcomers
A stoppage in federal funding for the Calgary Centre for Newcomers (CNF) has resulted in the agency being forced to lay off more than 60 of its employees as the surge in inflation drives demand for services even higher.
-
Disappointed Western Canadian travelers discover bitter truth about airfares that seemed too good to be true
A bunch of would-be Alberta globetrotters woke up Friday morning to a few airfares that sounded too good to be true.
-
Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
-
Digital mystery game combines tech and history at Saskatoon museum
A digital mystery game is gaining popularity at Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum (WDM).
-
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Edmonton
-
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
-
Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies, but show set to go for Saturday
The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.
-
Miette Road in Jasper remains closed after it's declared unsafe
Parks Canada announced that Miette Road in Jasper will remain closed for the time being pending delivery of a report.
Vancouver
-
Cultus Lake campground evacuated after "aggressive" cougar kills pets
A campground in B.C.’s Cultus Lake Provincial Park was evacuated Friday after an "aggressive" cougar attacked and killed campers' pets, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.
-
B.C. wildfires on the rise amid drought, federal help on the way
The number of wildfires in British Columbia continues to rise amid persistent drought, and federal aid -- including military resources -- is on the way.
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.
Regina
-
'They've got our full attention': Riders prepare for re-match with Calgary
The Saskatchewan Roughriders, 3-1, will take on the Calgary Stampeders, 1-3, on Saturday night for their second of three meetings this season.
-
City of Regina completes Lewvan Drive improvements
The Lewvan Drive improvements have been completed five weeks ahead of schedule, according to the City of Regina.
-
Regina man $100,000 richer after winning Lotto Max draw
A Regina man is $100,000 richer after winning a Lotto Max draw.