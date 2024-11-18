Synthetic ice skating rink to open in ByWard Market this week

Winter sports enthusiasts will have a new place to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter.

The ByWard Market District Authority (BMDA) in partnership with Ottawa Tourism confirmed on Monday its intention to build a new synthetic skating rink on William Street. The rink will be installed on Tuesday.

"Unlike traditional ice rinks, this sustainable and eco-friendly 88 ft. rink offers a skating experience that's accessible to everyone, regardless of the temperature, enhancing Ottawa's winter landscape," the authority said in a news release.

Melanie Anderson, BMDA's general manager, says there will be skate rentals and sharpening on site. The rink will open on Friday with a kickoff event and tree lighting from 4 to 8 p.m.

"We decided it was a good fit for this street. And then it'll give us the ability to use it maybe at different points of the year too," Anderson said.

"It's a really good investment that we're hoping to extend, for the next couple of years, at least."

The authority is also launching the first-annual ByWard Winter Market this year. Officials are hoping the winter activities will help make the market a popular spot for both locals and tourists throughout the year.

An outdoor market will begin on Nov. 22 "ensuring a season filled with winter magic" featuring weekly choir performances, horse and carriage rides, an ice rink showcase and local vendors.

Tourism in Ottawa attracts nearly 9.8 million visitors, generating $2.6 billion in visitor spending, the authority said.

"Events like the ByWard Winter Market play a critical role in this impact, drawing locals and visitors to enjoy unique seasonal programming, engage with local businesses, and experience Ottawa's winter charm," said Ottawa Tourism's vice president of destination development Catherine Callary.

The winter market is expected to wrap up on Jan. 5. Special events and programming will continue until Jan. 30.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau

Where can I go skating in the ByWard Market?