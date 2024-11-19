OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Greely

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A 47-year-old woman is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Greely.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Bank Street, south of Parkway Road, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Ottawa Police Service says investigators with the Fatal Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak with any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News