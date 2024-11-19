Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Greely

A 47-year-old woman is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Greely.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Bank Street, south of Parkway Road, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ottawa Police Service says investigators with the Fatal Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak with any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.