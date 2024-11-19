Dreamland Cafe in Ottawa ranks among OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada

A cozy dining spot in Ottawa's Little Italy has cracked OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2024.

Dreamland Cafe on Preston Street is the only restaurant in Ottawa to make the list this year.

The restaurant with its distinctive pink exterior opened in 2017 and is best known for its fresh pasta and other Italian-inspired dishes.

Last year, four restaurants in Ottawa made the list, including Alice on Adeline Street, Atelier on Rochester Street and its Preston Street neighbour Perch.

Dreamland Cafe is one of 53 restaurants to make the list in Ontario this year.

The list also included 16 restaurants in Alberta, 15 in British Columbia, 13 in Quebec, two in Saskatchewan and one in Newfoundland.

The annual list was generated from over one million OpenTable reviews and dining metrics such as reservation demand and percentage of five-star reviews, among other factors, from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024.

"This year's Top 100 list celebrates the incredible culinary diversity throughout the country. Our goal is to provide the perfect restaurant for any occasion - for the holiday season and beyond," said Matt Davis, Canada country director at OpenTable, in a news release.

OpenTable also included data on Canadian dining trends in the last year.

New consumer research from OpenTable found that 51 per cent of Canadians plan to dine more at restaurants in 2025 than they did in 2024. Canadians are also starting to embrace mid-week dining, with Wednesday seeing the largest increase in diners (16 per cent increase year-over-year) compared to any other day of the week.

OpenTable says these trends are expected to continue into 2025.

The complete list of Canada's top 100 restaurants for 2024 can be found here.