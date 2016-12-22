CTV Ottawa News - Local Breaking News | Weather, Sports &Traffic

GOLDEN GLOBES

Watch CTV News Ottawa

Connect with CTV Ottawa

Latest News

CTV National News

  • Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
  • Andrew Scheer calls for ethics probe into PM Trudeau's vacation on Aga Khan's island 2
  • Florida airport shooting suspect makes first court appearance 15

Inside CTV News

In Pictures

Consumer Alerts

Local Sports

Photos of the Day


Weather Watchers


Stay Connected

CTV Ottawa

Behind the scenes with CTV Ottawa

Contests

CTV Ottawa

CTV Morning Live

Features

BNN VIDEOS _

_
WATCH: Why your connected home could mean the end of privacy
_
WATCH: Canada's first Cannabis fund launches
_
WATCH: Canadian firms see strong U.S. economy under Trump, but protectionism still a concern
_
WATCH: Josef Schachter's Top Picks
BNN

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

No watches or warnings in effect.

Advertisement

LIVE OTTAWA TRAFFIC

poll - ottawa

CTV News Video Network

Don't Miss


Today's Links


Event Calendar



Most Popular


Watch LIVE on Ottawa.CTVNews.ca


Advertisement

What's On

  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (2016) (CTV)
  • 22:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Flash (CTV)
  • 21:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
  • 22:00 This Is Us (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Blindspot (CTV)
  • 21:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
  • 22:00 Match Game (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:30 The Goldbergs (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 21:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 22:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Grimm
  • 21:00 Shark Tank (CTV)
  • 22:00 Blue Bloods (CTV)
    • View full schedule _