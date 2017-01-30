Featured
Watch CTV News Ottawa
Latest News
- Canadian airlines say they are complying with U.S. judge's block on travel ban 16
- Ottawa Paramedics respond to multiple overdose calls 1
- Man treated for mild hypothermia after snowmobile goes through ice
- Rising hydro rates hurting local curling clubs 1
- Ottawa man paralyzed after slipping on ice, determined to walk again 1
- Indoor drone racing 1
- Man charged with stealing 'roll up the rim to win' Tim Hortons cups: police
- Police issue warrant for second-degree murder in Brian Boucher homicide
Consumer Alerts
Stay Connected
Behind the scenes with CTV Ottawa
Contests
CTV Ottawa
CTV Morning Live
Features
BNN VIDEOS _
WATCH: David Cockfield's Top Picks