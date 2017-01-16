Ottawa
United States travel ban
Watch CTV News Ottawa
Latest News
- Group makes last-ditch effort to change new library location 1
- Police investigating after 20 bus shelters vandalized 1
- Governor General David Johnston's final year hosting winter bash 1
- Latest: Judge stays enforcement of Trump travel ban 13
- Dual citizens with Canadian passports not affected by Trump travel ban: PMO 19
- Kilt-clad skaters gather for Ottawa's Great Canadian Kilt Skate
- No injuries in garbage fire at west-end high-rise
- Car goes through ice in Dunrobin
Consumer Alerts
Stay Connected
Behind the scenes with CTV Ottawa
Contests
CTV Ottawa
CTV Morning Live
Features
BNN VIDEOS _
WATCH: Darren Sissons' Top Picks
WATCH: Darren Sissons discusses BP