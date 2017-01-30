CTV Ottawa News - Local Breaking News | Weather, Sports &Traffic

SUPER BOWL LI

Watch CTV News Ottawa

Connect with CTV Ottawa

Latest News

CTV National News

  • Tearful airport reunions after Trump travel ban halted
  • Super Bowl: Updates from the big game
  • Canada 'leading the free world' on immigration: New York Times

Inside CTV News

In Pictures

Consumer Alerts

Local Sports

Photos of the Day


Weather Watchers


Stay Connected

CTV Ottawa

Behind the scenes with CTV Ottawa

Contests

CTV Ottawa

CTV Morning Live

Features

BNN VIDEOS _

_
WATCH: David Cockfield's Top Picks
_
WATCH: David Cockfield discusses New Flyer Industries
_
WATCH: David Cockfield discusses Westshore Terminals
_
WATCH: David Cockfield discusses Pembina Pipeline
BNN

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

No watches or warnings in effect.
Ottawa Weather Sponsorship - Top Hat

Advertisement

LIVE OTTAWA TRAFFIC

poll - ottawa

CTV News Video Network

Don't Miss


Week in Review

Today's Links


Event Calendar



Most Popular


Watch LIVE on Ottawa.CTVNews.ca


Advertisement

What's On

  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala (CTV)
  • 22:00 Quantico (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Flash (CTV)
  • 21:00 This Is Us (CTV)
  • 22:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Blindspot (CTV)
  • 21:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
  • 22:00 Cardinal (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 Grey's Anatomy (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:30 Powerless (CTV)
  • 21:00 How To Get Away With Murder (CTV)
  • 22:00 Training Day (CTV)
    • View full schedule _