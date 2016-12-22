Featured
GOLDEN GLOBES
- Full text of Meryl Streep's award speech
- List of winners at the Golden Globe Awards
- IN PICTURES: Red carpet fashion highlights
Watch CTV News Ottawa
Latest News
- 61-year-old woman dead after accident near Picton, police investigate
- Five people arrested after robbery suspects hole up in apartment in Vanier 1
- Condon makes 35 saves, Senators beat Oilers to snap winless streak
- New woodland skateway drawing big numbers 2
- A growing family is defying the odds 1
- Two men are in hospital after separate stabbings in Ottawa 1
- Zak's Diner uses video to catch customers dining and dashing 1
- Florida shooting suspect struggled with mental health: family 15