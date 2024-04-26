OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Missing Ottawa woman located safe and sound

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in winter. (CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in winter. (CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service has located the missing woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Richmond Road and Woodroffe Avenue safe and sound.

    All identifying information has been removed.

