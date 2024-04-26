Electric Scooters Back in Ottawa, Longer Hours Offered
Electric scooters are once again rolling down the streets of Ottawa ahead of another summer, providing residents with a convenient mode of transportation for short trips in the downtown core.
Rebecca Kovacs and her friends are visiting Ottawa from Vancouver, and using e-scooters to explore downtown.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"We're kind of just cruising around, exploring the town," said Kovacs.
Duru Gundogdu adds, "I mean, this is kind of like my first time in Ottawa, so doing this is kind of fun, getting to know the city, you know?"
The city kicked off its fourth year of a five-year pilot project last Thursday, marking the return of the popular e-scooters to the capital.
"It's a really great example of working together with the community to make the program work for, frankly, all members of the community," said Austin Spademan, Bird Canada's head of government partnerships.
Operating hours are extended this year.
"It used to cut off at 11 p.m. and now the City of Ottawa has extended the operating hours to 1 a.m., which gives a lot more flexibility to our riders to basically have a reliable mode of transportation any time of the day," Spademan said.
Orléans South-Navan Coun. Catherine Kitts, vice-chair of the city's transportation committee, highlighted the safety measures accompanying the extended hours, including a sobriety test requirement for riders using the scooters after 11 p.m.
"And because we're going later into the evening after 11 p.m., we're requiring that there's actually a sobriety test with the technology, just to make sure that it's safe. You know, if people are using them after they're out and about, we want to make sure everybody's safe," Kitts said.
The sobriety test is a series of skill-testing questions or a test of your reaction time on the app.
The extended hours apply to several neighborhoods, including Downtown, Westboro, Sandy Hill, The Glebe, and Vanier; however, riders in the ByWard Market area will still be cut-off at 11 p.m. The city plans to begin the season with 900 e-scooters and may increase the number to 1,200 if necessary.
"Since launching in Ottawa, people have traveled over half a million kilometres on their own e-scooters, which is quite incredible. That's had an estimated impact of, inverting 35 tonnes of CO2 emissions since we launched in the city," said Isaac Ransom, Neuron Mobility Canada's head of corporate affairs.
The e-scooters not only help people travel more efficiently, they are also helping the local economy.
"When riders are scooting around the city, 73 per cent of these trips are resulting in a purchase, which is pretty fantastic for main street businesses with an average of $32 per person. And so it is having a significant economic impact on the city of Ottawa," Ransom said.
During the 2023 season, approximately 50,000 users took nearly 180,000 trips around the city, averaging about 1,000 trips per day.
"Every year we kind of take the feedback we're getting from the community, to bring that back to the companies. And so they're becoming more and more widely accepted. I think there was a lot of resistance initially, and I think now people are embracing them," Kitts said.
"The one thing that I would change, rather than doing by the minute, tourists, they might want to just take it for an hour. So do kind of like an hourly rate." Said Kovacs.
This year's e-scooter season will run until Nov. 15.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE B.C. seeks ban on using drugs in 'all public spaces,' shifting approach to decriminalization
The B.C. government is moving to have drug use banned in 'all public spaces,' marking a major shift in the province's approach to decriminalization.
Air traveller complaints to Canadian Transportation Agency hit new high
The Canadian Transportation Agency has hit a record high of more than 71,000 complaints in a backlog. The quasi-judicial regulator and tribunal tasked with settling disputes between customers and the airlines says the backlog is growing because the number of incoming complaints keeps increasing.
Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
U.S. flight attendant indicted in attempt to record teen girl in airplane bathroom
An American Airlines flight attendant was indicted Thursday after authorities said he tried to secretly record video of a 14-year-old girl using an airplane bathroom last September.
76ers All-Star centre Joel Embiid says he has Bell's palsy
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star centre Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament.
AFN chief says Air Canada offered a 15% discount after her headdress was mishandled
After the Assembly of First Nations' national chief complained to Air Canada about how staffers treated her and her ceremonial headdress on a flight this week, she says the airline responded by offering a 15 per cent discount on her next flight.
Trump's lawyers try to discredit testimony of prosecution's first witness in hush money trial
Donald Trump's defence team attacked the credibility Friday of the prosecution's first witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury negative stories to protect the Republican's 2016 presidential campaign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
-
Cape Breton police find dead body in woods
Cape Breton Regional Police found a dead body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.
-
N.S. RCMP seek man, 33, wanted on provincewide warrant
The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
Toronto
-
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
-
'Extremely traumatizing:' Boy, 11, struck by transport truck in Etobicoke
An 11-year-old boy struck by a transport truck in Etobicoke on Friday morning suffered critical injuries and is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre, police say.
-
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
Montreal
-
Investigation underway after worker dies at Port of Montreal
Officials with Quebec's workplace safety board are being sent to the Port of Montreal on Friday after a worker was killed on the job.
-
Bomb squad called in after dynamite sticks found in Montreal
Montreal police are sending a bomb squad to an east-end neighbourhood Friday afternoon after sticks of dynamite were found on a sidewalk outside a residential building.
-
Taylor Swift dons Montreal designer's dress in 'Fortnight' video
A pair of Montreal designers' work has now been viewed over 41 million times. Taylor Swift dons a Victorian throwback black gown in her latest music video, 'Fortnight', designed by UNTTLD due Simon Belanger and Jose Manuel Saint-Jacques.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
-
Police in northern Ont. attacked by person they found lying in the street
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a disturbance in West Nipissing this week discovered a conscious person lying in the street.
Windsor
-
NFL Draft: Windsor welcomes as Detroit overflows with fans
All the excitement of the NFL Draft has officially descended upon Detroit, with Windsor welcoming the spillover.
-
Windsor police seize $120,000 in drugs
Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing $120,000 in illegal drugs.
-
Former high school teacher facing another trial
A former high school teacher who just finished one trial is now facing another.
London
-
Portion of Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash
A fatal crash in Thames Centre closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.
-
'It’s more than rock stars': New private jet facility a boost for London
A new private aviation centre at the London International Airport is expected to raise the city’s profile.
-
Two people taken to hospital after Oxford County crash
An unknown number of people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Oxford County. OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash at 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra.
Kitchener
-
About 10 companies interested in Wilmot land, says Minister of Economic Investment
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Investment, Job Creation and Trade says a number of companies have shown interest in a tract of land the Region of Waterloo is trying to assemble in Wilmot Township.
-
Construction worker in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Cambridge: WRPS
A 57-year-old male construction worker was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after police say he was hit by a driver who did not remain at the scene.
-
Owners of Brantford Bandits sell team, purchase Cambridge Redhawks
There’s been an ownership change happening in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL).
Barrie
-
Pedestrian struck by CP train in Alliston
A man is in serious condition after being struck by a train near Alliston.
-
Police warn of caller ID phone scams
Faking a caller identity has never been so easy.
-
Garage fire sends resident to hospital
A small garage fire sent a resident to the hospital in Huntsville.
Winnipeg
-
Serving up memories: Closed Winnipeg restaurants dish out history
Take an illustrated look back at the culinary history of Winnipeg.
-
AFN chief says Air Canada offered a 15% discount after her headdress was mishandled
After the Assembly of First Nations' national chief complained to Air Canada about how staffers treated her and her ceremonial headdress on a flight this week, she says the airline responded by offering a 15 per cent discount on her next flight.
-
Missing blind pug reunited with Manitoba family after 16 days
A blind pug has been safely returned to its home in Manitoba after going missing for 16 days.
Calgary
-
Stabbing at Calgary Value Village under investigation by police
Calgary police took two people into custody on Friday after a stabbing in the community of Haysboro.
-
Yusufu, Calgary Zoo’s 20-year-old mandrill, passes away
Yusufu, a 20-year-old mandrill who has lived at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo for a decade, has died.
-
Calgary police investigate shooting in Valleyfield industrial area
Calgary police are investigating a shooting reported in the Valleyfield industrial area on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Toxic testing standoff: Family leaves house over air quality
A Sherwood Park family says their new house is uninhabitable. The McNaughton's say they were forced to leave the house after living there for only a week because contaminants inside made it difficult to breathe.
-
Brett Kissel curse? Radio host starts petition to stop singer from performing anthem at Oilers playoff games
An Edmonton radio host created a petition to stop country music singer Brett Kissel from performing the anthem at Oilers playoff games – and Kissel signed it.
-
Child sexual exploitation charges laid against Alberta RCMP officer
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences.
Regina
-
Man charged with murder, victim identified in southeast Sask. homicide case
RCMP have identified 28-year-old Brianna Hayes from Oxbow, Sask. as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the province’s southeast. As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Taylor Japp, also from Oxbow with second degree murder, an RCMP news release said.
-
Regina police officer injured after being accidentally shot by fellow officer's gun
An investigation is underway after a Regina police officer was accidentally shot by a fellow officer’s gun during the search of a house early Friday morning.
-
Here's where fire bans and restrictions are in effect in Sask.
Fire restrictions are currently in effect for three Saskatchewan provincial parks and multiple rural and urban municipalities (RM) and individual communities around the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
-
Four people arrested after attempted armed robbery in Saskatoon
Four people, including two teen girls, were arrested and charged after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday evening.
-
Blades, Warriors prepare for first all Sask. conference final in 31 years
For the first time since 1993 two Saskatchewan teams will face each other in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Eastern Conference Final as the Moose Jaw Warriors and Saskatoon Blades get their third round series underway Friday night
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. seeks ban on using drugs in 'all public spaces,' shifting approach to decriminalization
The B.C. government is moving to have drug use banned in 'all public spaces,' marking a major shift in the province's approach to decriminalization.
-
'Many witnesses' in area during deadly stabbing in White Rock, B.C., investigators say
Homicide detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in White Rock, B.C., say there were several witnesses in the area during the altercation between the 26-year-old victim and the perpetrator who remains at large.
-
Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. seeks ban on using drugs in 'all public spaces,' shifting approach to decriminalization
The B.C. government is moving to have drug use banned in 'all public spaces,' marking a major shift in the province's approach to decriminalization.
-
Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
-
Vehicle involved in fatal B.C. hit-and-run crash located, police say
Mounties have found a vehicle believed to have struck and killed a young woman on Vancouver Island in a hit-and-run crash last week.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.