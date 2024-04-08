Get your car ready for spring with these 7 tips

*SPONSORED - Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and/or approved publication.

As the winter chill fades away and the promise of warmer days beckons, it’s natural to start daydreaming about upcoming road trips and adventures. However, before you hit the open road, it’s crucial to ensure that your vehicle is ready to handle the transition from winter to spring.

While winter car maintenance often takes center stage, neglecting spring preparations can lead to potential issues down the road. Here’s how you can get your car ready for spring while maximizing your savings with a CAA Membership.

1. Swap your tires

When the snow has melted and the temperature is consistently over 7°C, it’s time to bid farewell to your winter tires. Transitioning to summer or all-season tires not only improves traction on snow-free roads, but also enhances safety during warmer weather conditions. With CAA’s Mobile Tire Service, members can conveniently schedule tire changes at home while enjoying exclusive pricing.

2. Clean your vehicle

Winter’s slush and salt-covered roads take a toll on your car’s exterior and interior. Give your vehicle a much-needed spring cleaning with a thorough wash, wax and interior detailing session. Protect against rust with Krown Rust Control applications and enjoy exclusive member discounts on maintenance products.

CAA Members can save 10% on car washes at participating locations to clean away any salt or gunk build up to keep your car sparkling this spring.

For an even deeper clean, CAA Members located in the Greater Ottawa area can book a home Mobile Auto Detailing appointment to get the inside of their car just as clean as the outside. Turning over your car between seasons includes a good interior cleaning, and CAA provides two cleaning packages based on your car’s needs: a basic interior cleaning and the full interior cleaning with light exterior wash. Learn more about what each package includes.

3. Get an oil change

Regular oil changes are essential for maintaining engine performance and longevity, so it’s important to schedule an oil change to ensure proper lubrication, improved fuel efficiency and optimal engine function as you embark on springtime journeys.

4. Examine your headlights

Inspect your headlights for signs of damage or deterioration caused by the salt, gravel, and winter elements, like cracks in the headlight cases or corrosion in the wires. Take the time to check for signs of damage, and address any issues promptly to ensure optimal visibility and safety during nighttime driving.

5. Test your car battery

Nobody wants to find themselves in a car that won’t start, so to help you fight the impact of winter on your battery and the impact of inflation, CAA Members can schedule an at-home battery test with CAA’s Mobile Battery Service at no additional cost. CAA’s Pit Crew will inspect your car’s charging system, install a new battery, and recycle your old battery - a savings of up to $270!

6. Get a multi-point inspection

Prioritize your vehicle’s health with a comprehensive 50+ point inspection covering essential components such as brakes, fluids, suspension and more. Address any wear and tear accumulated during winter months and prepare your car for upcoming road trips or resale opportunities.

On top of the battery service and auto detailing, CAA Members in the Greater Ottawa area can also schedule a Mobile Auto Repair to have a multi-point inspection and any necessary repairs can be done at your home, so you won’t need to spend part of your day waiting at the garage or being without your car.

7. Check for windshield chips

Inspect your windshield for chips or cracks that may have occurred during winter driving, and if you spot any issues, don’t wait until minor chips escalate into costly repairs or windshield replacements. Take advantage of CAA’s Mobile Chip Repair service to restore structural integrity and prevent further damage, all from the comfort of your own home.

Preparing your car for spring is a proactive step towards ensuring a smooth and safe driving experience through the spring and summer as temperatures rise and road conditions evolve. From tire swaps to comprehensive inspections, each item on this list plays a vital role in maximizing your vehicle’s performance and longevity. With the added benefits of a CAA Membership, including exclusive discounts and convenient services, you can tackle spring preparations with confidence and peace of mind.

So before you embark on your next springtime adventure, invest the time and effort to get your car road-ready and set the stage for memorable journeys ahead.