OTTAWA
Ottawa

Ottawa resident $1 million richer after winning with Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw

Ottawa has a new millionaire after a resident won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 6. Ottawa has a new millionaire after a resident won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 6.
Share

Ottawa has a new millionaire after a resident won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 6.

Guylain Shindano purchased his ticket on OLG.ca.

Players can win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play with Lotto 6/49.

OLG supports safe play by promoting responsible gambling.

 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

  • 'Total loss' garage fire in south London

    A garage in south London is being described as a “total loss,” after a fire Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene at 129 Base Line Road west around 111:05 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

  • London robbery leads to charges for city man

    One person is in custody after police in London responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road. Around 10:45 p.m., police said a man entered a store and once inside, covered his face with a ski mask, showed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News