Ottawa resident $1 million richer after winning with Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw

Ottawa has a new millionaire after a resident won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 6.

Guylain Shindano purchased his ticket on OLG.ca.

Players can win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play with Lotto 6/49.

