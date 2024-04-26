OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seek missing girl, 14

    Torrence Dupuis, 14, was last seen April 19, 2024 in the Tenth Line area of Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Torrence Dupuis, 14, was last seen April 19, 2024 in the Tenth Line area of Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

    Torrence Dupuis was last seen April 19 in the Tenth Line area. Ottawa police said there are concerns for her safety.

    She is described as white, 5-foot-3 (160 cm), with blonde and black hair and blue eyes. She is known to use public transportation, police said.

    Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Torrence is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

