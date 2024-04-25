Eastern Ontario suspect charged with attempted murder following string of stabbings

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one man is facing charges in connection with three stabbings in Madoc Township Wednesday.

It happened between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on McCann Road in Eldorado -- 50 kilometres north of Belleville, Ont. -- when the suspect took a taxi to the area and then allegedly stabbed the driver, 59. Though the taxi driver sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, he was able to drive himself to a nearby gas station for help. He was then transported to a hospital in Kingston, Ont.

Meanwhile, the suspect entered a residence where he was dropped off and allegedly stabbed another man, 64, and a woman, 59, inside. Both suffered life-threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital by Hastings-Quinte Paramedics.

The suspect then left in a stolen vehicle. Police were able to stop him on Highway 62, where he was arrested without incident.

Matthew Helm, 36, of Tweed, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief over $5,000.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on May 2.