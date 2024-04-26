What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 26-28

OTTAWA
    The Ottawa sign on York Street is seen at night in this undated picture. (CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa sign on York Street is seen at night in this undated picture. (CTV News Ottawa)
    CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the final weekend of April.

    PWHL Ottawa

    PWHL Ottawa hosts Montreal Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

    Game time is 12:30 p.m.

    It is the final regular season home game for PWHL Ottawa at TD Place.  

    For tickets, visit www.ottawa.thepwhl.com.

    Stars on Ice

    Stars on Ice skates into Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

    See many of the world's best skaters, including Elvis Stojko, Patrick Chan, Ilia Malinin, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and more.

    For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

    National Arts Centre

    Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:

    • Friday and Saturday: Thorgy Thor and the Thorchestra with the NAC Orchestra
    • Friday and Saturday: NAC French Theatre presents Rose et la machine
    • Friday: Guy Belanger
    • Saturday: Amanda Martinez

    For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

    Ottawa PoutineFest

    Sample from over 125 different poutines this weekend at the Ottawa PoutineFest.

    The festival celebrates the best in traditional, exotic and extreme poutine Friday to Sunday at Ottawa City Hall.

    For more information, visit www.ottawapoutinefest.ca.

    613flea

    613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park on Saturday.

    Browse 150 vendors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 613flea (@613flea)

    Lansdowne Farmers' Market

    The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

    Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Orchidophilia

    Enjoy the world of orchids at Orchidophilia – Ottawa's Orchid Show.

    The show runs Saturday and Sunday at Algonquin College.

    For more information, visit www.ottawaorchidsociety.com.

    Bytown Antique and Vintage Show

    Check out amazing antiques, collectibles and vintage items on Sunday at the Bytown Antique and Vintage Show.

    The show is at the Nepean Sportsplex.

    For more information, visit www.ottawacollectors.com.

    Museums

    Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

    The Canadian Forces Artists Program

    The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.

    Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.

    Bug Adventure

    The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.

    This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.

    You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.

    Parliament of Canada Tours

    Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

    For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

    Parliament: The Immersive Experience

    Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

    Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

    The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

    Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

    Kingston Farmers' Market

    The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

    The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

