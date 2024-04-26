Trucker from Newfoundland missing in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario.

Brian Lush, 51, is a transport truck driver and was expected on the east coast this week, but he did not turn up. His family last heard from him on Wednesday.

According to police, Brian's family tracked his truck's GPS to a gas station on County Road 27 in Summerstown, Ont., just east of Cornwall. Police found his truck, which had his personal belongings inside, but Brian remains missing.

"Surveillance video shows the missing man getting out of his truck at the gas station just after 4:30 p.m. on April 24, 2024, and walking to the front of his truck. He is not seen again on video," police said in a news release Friday.

Brian is described as 5-foot-10 (178 cm), with a medium build, around 200 lbs (91 kg). He has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a ball cap.

The OPP searched the area, including with dogs and drones, in an attempt to locate the man.

Anyone with information should contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 and reference incident E240508329.