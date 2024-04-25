OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mistaken identity leads to shooting at wrong residence in Champlain Township

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating following a shooting that happened at the wrong residence in the Champlain Township earlier this month. 

    It happened on April 7 between 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on St. Anne Road in the eastern Ontario township located northeast of Ottawa.

    Police say they believe the suspects attended the wrong address and the residence was not the intended target. They did not provide further details.

    No injuries were reported.

    There is no risk to public safety at this time, the OPP notes.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who might have surveillance camera footage along St. Anne Road, between County Road 17 and Charbonneau Road during the time of the incident is asked to immediately call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants

    Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News