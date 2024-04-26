Queen’s University names award-winning journalist Shelagh Rogers as next chancellor

Queen’s University says renowned Canadian broadcaster and alumna, Shelagh Rogers will serve as its 16th chancellor starting July 1.

Chancellor-Designate Rogers will be succeeding current Chancellor Murray Sinclair, said the university in a news release on Friday.

“I am very pleased to share that Shelagh Rogers will be joining us as the 16th chancellor of our university,” said principal Patrick Deane. “Shelagh’s remarkable career, wide-ranging experience and her roots at Queen’s make her an ideal representative for our institution and its values.”

Rogers worked at CBC for 40 years as a broadcast journalist. She served as chancellor of the University of Victoria from 2015 to 2021.

“I am honoured and excited to be appointed to this important role at Queen’s,” said Rogers. “I have such fond memories of my time here as a student and look forward to rejoining the campus community ready to contribute to our university’s bright future.”

She was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2011 for her contributions to Canadian culture, mental health advocacy and adult literacy, reads the release.

Rogers was also inducted the same year as an honorary witness to the testimonies of residential school survivors and their families, shared at national gatherings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and she continues to amplify Indigenous voices and narratives in her ongoing work.

“I am pleased that she has agreed to accept the position of Chancellor at Queen’s University as her public reputation and communication skills will greatly assist the university in its work and reputation,” said Sinclair.

The Kingston, Ont. university adds as a chancellor, Rogers will serve on its council and board of trustees, preside over convocation ceremonies, confer degrees and play an important role in engaging with Queen’s alumni.

Chancellor-Designate Rogers received an honorary degree from Queen’s University in 2019.