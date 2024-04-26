OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Work on Hwy. 417 ramps at Parkdale pushed back 2 weeks

    Motorists in Ottawa will soon need to brace for a significant road closure affecting the eastbound on-ramp at Parkdale for almost four months this summer. (Dave Charbonneau/ CTV News Ottawa) Motorists in Ottawa will soon need to brace for a significant road closure affecting the eastbound on-ramp at Parkdale for almost four months this summer. (Dave Charbonneau/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Planned closures of a pair of ramps on Highway 417 that were set to start this weekend have been delayed by two weeks.

    Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership (KDMP), the contractor assigned to construction on the Highway 417 eastbound on- and off-ramps at Parkdale Avenue, said work on both ramps is now slated to start on May 13.

    The on-ramp at Parkdale was initially scheduled to be closed starting Sunday, while the off-ramp was to be closed starting Monday.

    The on-ramp is still scheduled to be closed until Aug. 25, but the off-ramp is now scheduled to be closed until May 28 instead of May 14.

    No reason for the delay was immediately available.

    The closures will allow construction crews to work on replacing retaining walls and noise barriers in the area.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau

