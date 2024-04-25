Attempted murder charges laid in Renfrew, Ont. double stabbing

Two people, including a 60-year-old man, are facing charges in connection with a double stabbing in Renfrew, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious assault on Airth Boulevard at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where two men with stab wounds were found. Both men were taken to hospital and are expected to survive.

Police arrested two people on Thursday without incident, a news release said.

Wayne Flegel, 60, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He remains in custody and is due in court in Pembroke on Monday.

Christopher McCanna-Wright, 34, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. He also remains in custody and is due in court on Friday.