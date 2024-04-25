OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Attempted murder charges laid in Renfrew, Ont. double stabbing

    OPP generic
    Share

    Two people, including a 60-year-old man, are facing charges in connection with a double stabbing in Renfrew, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious assault on Airth Boulevard at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where two men with stab wounds were found. Both men were taken to hospital and are expected to survive.

    Police arrested two people on Thursday without incident, a news release said.

    Wayne Flegel, 60, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He remains in custody and is due in court in Pembroke on Monday.

    Christopher McCanna-Wright, 34, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. He also remains in custody and is due in court on Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's why provinces aren't following Saskatchewan's lead on the carbon tax home heating fight

    After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would still send Canada Carbon Rebate cheques to Saskatchewan residents, despite Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's decision to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas or home heating, questions were raised about whether other provinces would follow suit. CTV News reached out across the country and here's what we found out.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News