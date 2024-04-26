Flood watch in effect along areas of Ottawa River until May 3

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a flood watch for the Pembroke, Ont. area.

In a news release on Friday, the ministry said the flood watch is in effect along areas of the Ottawa River until May 3.

“A significant multi-day rain event is forecast to begin on Saturday April 27. Landscape conditions with dormant vegetation and saturated soils have limited capacity to store additional moisture,” reads the release.

At this time, no widespread flooding is expected; however, water levels and flow in rivers and lakes is expected to increase, while flooding in areas with poor drainage is possible, reads the release.

People in the area are asked to exercise caution around rivers and streams.

The ministry will provide further updates, as it is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Flooding reached historic levels in 2017 and 2019, prompting residents in eastern Ontario and in the Ottawa River area to leave their homes.

In May 2019, communities in eastern Ontario, including Pembroke and the city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency after flooding covered homes.

The nation's capital made the declaration on April 25, 2019 which prompted assistance from the province and the Canadian Armed Forces.