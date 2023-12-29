Top 10 stories of 2023 on CTV News Ottawa's website
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top 10 stories on our website in 2023.
A summer of severe weather
It was a summer of wild weather in Ottawa, with three tornadoes, nearly 100 mm of rain on an August day, smoky skies from Quebec wildfires and zero days with the temperature hitting 30 C in August.
In June, smoke from Quebec wildfires blanketed Ottawa for several days, forcing the cancellation of several events.
On July 13, two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven, with maximum wind speeds of 155 km/h. Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said the two tornadoes left paths of damage approximately 1 km and 5 km long, with more than 100 homes damaged by the storms.
On Aug. 3, an EF0 tornado with a maximum wind of 130 km/h hit the Findlay Creek area.
On Aug. 10, some areas of Ottawa saw between 75 and 100 mm of rain in a six-hour period, flooding roads and properties.
August 2023 was the first time in more than a decade that the temperature did not hit 30 C in Ottawa during the month. The warmest temperature was Aug. 9, when the temperature hit 28.3 C.
Heavy rain flooded Halifax Drive in Ottawa, with several vehicles stopped on the road. (Viewer Steve Larocque/submitted)
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured on May 11 in Bourget, Ont., 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street where someone reported hearing a gunshot.
"This morning, at just after 2 a.m. our officers responded to a sound of gunshots that was reported by a citizen," Commissioner Carrique said during a media conference at the OPP headquarters in Kanata.
"They arrived at a residence on Laval Street in Bourget, and upon arrival three of our officers were ambushed and shot. Tragically, 42-year-old Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed and two other veteran OPP officers were injured."
OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Mueller died after being shot in Bourget, Ont. (OPP/release)
Alain Bellefeuille, 39, of Bourget, Ont. is facing a charge of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Thousands of police officers attended a funeral service for Mueller at Canadian Tire Centre, while residents lined the roads and highway overpasses between Rockland and Kanata to pay their respects.
Ottawa firefighters, police officers and paramedics gather on a Hwy. 174 overpass to pay their respects to OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller, as a procession escorted the fallen officer's body to Rockland, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police)
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Two men from Toronto were killed and six others hurt when gunfire erupted outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Ottawa police say the shooting occurred outside the Infinity Convention Centre as the victims were attending a wedding. Residents living nearby said they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots.
Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both of Toronto, were killed in the shooting.
Police said the victims were not the intended targets of what they called a "targeted shooting," adding some of the approximately 50 rounds fired struck innocent bystanders outside the venue.
As of late December, no arrests had been made in connection to the shooting.
Ottawa Police officers collect evidence after a Saturday night shooting at the Infinity Convention Centre that left two dead, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Chinook helicopter crashes in Petawawa, Ont., killing 2 pilots.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa.
Four people were onboard the aircraft when it crashed during a training exercise on June 20, 150 kilometres west of Ottawa.
"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of these two members," Gen. Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence staff, said in a statement. "They served with honour, proudly devoting their lives to Canada with tremendous professionalism and selfless service. Their loss is devastating, and we stand in grief with their families, friends, and teammates during this time of great sorrow."
The RCAF identified the victims as Capt. David Domagala of Woodstock, Ont. and Capt. Marc Larouche of Amos, Que.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Royal Canadian Air Force identified the victims of Tuesday's Chinook crash near Garrison Petawawa as Capt. David Domagala (left) and Capt. Marc Larouche. (Royal Canadian Air Force/release)
Federal public sector strike in Ottawa
Tens of thousands of federal public workers hit the picket lines in the spring to back demands for a new contract.
One of the largest strikes in Canadian history saw 120,000 Treasury Board workers and 35,000 employees with Canada Revenue Agency walk off the job on April 18 after failing to reach an agreement with the federal government. The main issues in the dispute included wages and hybrid work.
The government reached a deal with PSAC for the Treasury Board workers on May 1, while a tentative deal was reached with CRA workers on May 4.
The new deals for both Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers include a 12.6 per cent compounded wage increase over four years, along with a $2,500 pensionable lump sump payment.
'The future looks very bright': Andlauer introduced as new Sens owner
After months of competition and paperwork, Michael Andlauer became the new owner of the Ottawa Senators this summer.
The Toronto businessman and his partners reached an agreement in principle with the estate of the late Eugene Melnyk in June to buy the club and Canadian Tire Centre. In September, the NHL Board of Governors approved Andlauer's bid to purchase the team.
"While I officially wear the title of owner of the Ottawa Senators I understand that this city and the fans, you're the true owners," Andlauer said in his introductory media conference. "And I promise to take care of your team with the utmost respect, integrity and care both on and off the ice."
Investors in the group include the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes, and Jeff York, a Farm Boy partner and special advisor, who is leading a group of local business leaders.
Andlauer brought in Cyril Leeder as president and hired Steve Staios as president of hockey operations. Staios took over as interim general manager when Pierre Dorion left the team in November.
In October, the NHL announced forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for violating the league's gambling policy.
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer speaks at a news conference on Nov. 1, 2023. (CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Several homes were destroyed or damaged and 12 people injured in an explosion in an Orléans subdivision last winter.
Residents woke up to the sound of a massive explosion and fireball at 6:18 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the Avalon Vista neighbourhood. The explosion destroyed four homes under construction, damaged several more and displaced the residents of approximately 30 households.
Emergency crews rescued two people from the rubble of the homes, while four people were hospitalized following the explosion.
Minto said a gas leak was the cause of the explosion.
In August, an Ottawa man admitted to causing the explosion and was sentenced to five years in prison. Kody Troy Crosby, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of breaking and entering a dwelling under construction and intentionally causing damage by explosion.
Some of the debris following an explosion at an east Ottawa construction site on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services)
U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made their first visit to Ottawa in March.
The two-day visit to Ottawa on March 23 and 24 included a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden addressing Parliament and a gala dinner at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum.
There was a heightened security presence around the Parliamentary Precinct during Biden's visit, with several roads closed and Ottawa police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces in place.
The U.S. President did not take a side-trip to any destinations during his 27-hour visit to the capital.
President Joe Biden speaks with Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the United States, left in blue, and Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, second from right, as Biden arrives at Ottawa International Airport, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Hershey Canada signalled its return to Smiths Falls, Ont. in the summer, buying back its former chocolate factory from Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth announced on Aug. 17 it had signed an agreement to sell the Hershey Drive facility for $53 million.
A spokesperson for The Hershey Company confirms to CTV News Ottawa that it signed an agreement to purchase the 700,000 sq. ft. facility in Smiths Falls, but said it is premature to discuss potential hiring or production plans for the future.
Hershey Canada arrived in Smiths Falls in 1961. The company announced in 2007 it would phase out production of its products at the Smiths Falls plant, eliminating hundreds of jobs.
Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario opened a new visitor centre on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Rideau Canal does not open for 1st time in 53-year history
For the first time in its 53-year history, the Rideau Canal Skateway did not open for skaters last winter.
The National Capital Commission announced on Feb. 24 that the mild temperatures prevented crews from opening the world's largest skating rink.
"Despite our best efforts, the weather got the best of us for the first time in our history," the NCC said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"You’re disappointed. We’re disappointed."
Ottawa had seen above-seasonal temperatures in January and February, delaying work on the historic skateway by NCC crew members.
The red flag flies on the Rideau Canal Skateway, meaning the ice is unsafe for skaters on Jan. 31, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
