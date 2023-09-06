Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say

The two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception in Ottawa's south end were not the intended targets, Ottawa police say.

Investigators say the "targeted shooting" was focusing on "individuals believed to be attending" one of two weddings at the Infinity Convention Centre Saturday night, but some of the approximately 50 rounds fired struck innocent bystanders outside the facility.

Now, police are appealing with anyone with information about the deadly shooting or who may have been attending the events at the convention centre to come forward to speak with investigators.

"We are asking the public, along with those who were at the wedding, to help us advance this investigation," Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"It's very complex and very difficult investigation; we need to hear from you."

Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both of Toronto, were killed in the shooting. Six people were injured. The 911 emergency line received several calls at 10:21 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Infinity Convention Centre on Gibford Drive.

Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson says approximately 50 rounds were fired during the shooting, and the shooter or shooters fled the area.

"At this point, our investigation has determined this was a targeted attack. It was focused on individuals believed to be attending one of the weddings," Ferguson said.

"We do not, however, believe that any of the victims of this brazen and careless attack were the intended targets. Further, there's no evidence to suggest this was a hate-motivated crime."

Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson provides an update on the shooting outside an Ottawa wedding on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack linked to gang activity.

Police released no information about a suspect or vehicle description on Wednesday afternoon.

Ferguson says that with two weddings at the Infinity Convention Centre Saturday night, investigators hope someone has information to solve this "cowardly attack."

"We know that many people who were present are not coming forward or may have more information than they initially shared with police," Ferguson said.

Five of the six people injured in the shooting have been treated and released from the hospital. Two of the injured people had travelled to Ottawa from Ohio to attend a wedding.

Evidence markers are seen in a parking lot as an Ottawa Police officer speaks with a member of the public after a Saturday night shooting at the Infinity Convention Centre left two dead, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Stubbs told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that a possible connection to gang activity is being "examined thoroughly" in the case.

Police will not say how many shooters were involved in the shooting.

"This is why we want witnesses….we have conflicting evidence, conflicting accounts and that's the type of thing we want to settle," Supt. Jamie Dunlop told reporters.

Anyone with cellphone, dash cam, security video or any other recording of the area between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Ottawa police released more information about the two men killed in the shooting.

Ali arrived in Canada four months ago "to establish a new life here," Ferguson said. Abdi-Dahir recently began a career as an engineer.

"Their lives were cut short, leaving behind friends and families to grieve and look for answers."