Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
Lawyers John Hale and Cassandra Richards released a statement on behalf of Alain Bellefeuille, who is facing one count of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Mueller and two counts of attempted murder.
OPP say the three officers responded to a call for a disturbance at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, Ont., east of Ottawa, in the early morning hours of May 11.
"They arrived at a residence on Laval Street in Bourget, and upon arrival three of our officers were ambushed and shot," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a news conference later that day.
In a statement on Friday afternoon, Bellefeuille's lawyers rebuked the comments made by Carrique.
"This was not an ambush," the statement says."We trust that the public – including potential jurors – will remain open to the possibility of an alternate account of events."
The statement says Bellefeuille "neither requested nor expected" officers to show up at his home in the middle of the night.
"He had worked a full day, and had recently gone to bed with plans of getting up early in the morning for work. He was in his bed with the lights off, falling asleep, when one or more officers entered his home," the statement said.
"Mr. Bellefeuille made only one 9-1-1 call that morning, a call for help after the incident took place."
Sgt. Mueller, 42, died following the shooting, while two other officers were treated for injuries. One of them remains in hospital receiving treatment.
Carrique was asked to elaborate on why he described the incident as an ambush.
"Based on the information that I have, when three officers arrive on the scene and within minutes are shot, one is killed, another very seriously and critically injured and another injured to the point of requiring medical attention for simply arriving on the scene….I categorize that as an ambush," Carrique said last week.
Mueller's funeral was held at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Bellefeuille made a brief court appearance in L'Orignal, Ont. on Thursday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 13.
"We will not be commenting further about Mr. Bellefeuille’s involvement in the May 11 shooting," his lawyers said. "Any other information about Mr. Bellefeuille’s actions that morning, including the hours leading up to it, will be reserved for trial."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next
Hunter Smith was working the gate, John Lihas was working the flight. The two had a five minute conversation that set in motion an unexpected love story that’s still going strong today.
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
-
Police investigating after kitten thrown out of car on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police are making a public appeal for information after a kitten was thrown out of a moving vehicle along Highway 403 in Burlington on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 111,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
Fire breaks out behind business in Laval industrial area
Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke into the sky Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in an industrial area at 2000 Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from Laval’s fire department around 3:30 p.m.
-
City removes 'no barking' signs at Montreal dog park following public outcry
Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has removed the 'no barking' signs at a local dog park after the message was 'misinterpreted' by the public. According to a borough spokesperson, the plan was not to fine all owners with barking dogs; rather, 'the intent was to target excessive behaviour.'
Northern Ontario
-
Court hears victim impact statements from murder victim’s family, friends
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
London
-
Wanderlust Wives journey around the world
A local couple sold their house, left their jobs and set out on a dream trip — something inspired by life changing events.
-
Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London
The first crash happened at Commissioners and Western Counties Road and the second at Southdale and Willow Drive.
-
'Cope and survive': Report outlines city’s response to winter homelessness
It’s a crisis that’s only getting worse — that’s the grim picture in a newly published report on London’s Homeless Winter Response. The report covers the period from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and outlines how the city managed the growing homelessness crisis over the winter.
Winnipeg
-
Camping spaces still available in Manitoba over long weekend
Manitobans looking for a place to camp over the long weekend still have many options.
-
Manitoba government announces next steps for twinning Trans-Canada Highway at Ontario border
The next steps of twinning the Trans-Canada Highway to the Ontario border are underway according to the province.
-
Manitoba company receives $45,000 fine for workplace injury
The Manitoba government has fined a company tens of thousands of dollars in connection to a serious workplace injury incident nearly three years ago.
Kitchener
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Long weekend fun in Waterloo region
Looking for long weekend plans? Here are some fun events going on around Waterloo region.
Calgary
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
'This is unacceptable': Calgary passengers stranded for several hours amid WestJet flight cancellations
Labour action from WestJet pilots was avoided just hours before the 3 a.m. strike deadline Friday, but disruptions to the airline’s network are leaving some Calgary passengers stranded for several hours or days at the airport.
-
Giraffe dies at the Calgary Zoo a day after celebrating 12th birthday
Officials with the Calgary Zoo have announced the passing of giraffe Emara, who was found dead on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
E-scooter pilot program begins in Saskatoon
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Edmonton bringing back public water bottle filling stations
For the third summer in a row, the city is setting up water bottle filling stations to make sure Edmontonians have access to clean, safe drinking water.
Vancouver
-
Man who went missing after night out in Vancouver found dead, family says
Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal, who had been missing since a night out in downtown Vancouver late last month, has been found deceased, his family says.
-
Flair Airlines ordered to pay B.C. man $2,400 for overbooked flight
Flair Airlines has been ordered to pay a B.C. man $2,400 after he was denied boarding on an overbooked flight, according to a decision from the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
2-vehicle collision in Surrey sends 7 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
A two-vehicle collision in Surrey Friday morning sent seven people to hospital, one of whom suffered serious injuries, according to Mounties.
Regina
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.