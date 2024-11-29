Ottawa to begin full enforcement of 3-item garbage limit on Monday: Here’s what you need to know
The City of Ottawa will begin the final phase of the graduated approach to enforcing the city’s new three-item garbage limit on Monday, leaving behind any extra items not in a yellow bag.
The new three-item garbage limit took effect on Sept. 30, as the city looks to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
In October, all garbage items were collected, with a courtesy tag left at homes where the three-item limit was exceeded. In November, the city moved to the second phase of enforcement, leaving one item at the curb with a courtesy tag if the household exceeded the limit and the extra items were not in a yellow bag.
Starting Monday, any garbage over the three-item limit and not in a yellow bag will be left behind with a courtesy tag indicating the violation. Director of Solid Waste Services Shelly McDonald says collection operators will document cases of “improper set outs and escalate for review and follow-up by a Solid Waste Inspector.”
The city is selling yellow bags in packages of four for $17.60. The bags are available at 11 hardware stores, 13 community centres and six client service centres.
Large bulky items and furniture cannot be bagged.
Statistics show more than 99 per cent of households have put out three items of garbage or less a week in six of the first eight weeks for the rules. During the week of Nov. 11-15, 0.62 per cent of households exceeded the three-item limit, while during the week of Nov. 18-22, 0.72 per cent of homes put out more than three items.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the three-item garbage limit.
What counts as a garbage item?
A garbage item could be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container or a bulky item. The city says households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres, "so long as the weight is less than 33 pounds per bin."
An item could also be furniture or a bulky item that can’t be reused or donated.
What are examples of three-item combinations?
The city of Ottawa says households can put out any combination of accepted garbage items as long as they stay within the limit of three. The three items of garbage can be bins or cans/containers or three bulky items.
Examples include:
- Two bins and one broken chair
- Two black garbage bags and one bin
- Three bins
- Three plastic waste bags
The City of Ottawa provides examples of the new three-item garbage limit, which takes effect Sept. 30. (City of Ottawa/release)
Fines
The City of Ottawa has received 758 reports for illegal dumping under the Bylaw Care of Streets/Parks/Property Standards and in parks since the start of the new three-item limit.
One fine has been issued for illegal dumping since Sept. 30.
“The majority of reports were received throughout October during Phase 1 of implementation and do not present a large increase when compared to pre-implementation reporting data,” McDonald said. “Staff are targeting wards and locations where illegal dumping is reported most with increased education campaigns and proactive surveillance.”
Where can I buy a yellow bag?
City of Ottawa yellow bags are sold at some city facilities and retailers. The bags are sold in packages of four for $17.60.
Here’s where you can buy the bags
Ottawa’s Client Service Centre locations during business hours.
Retailers
- Beacon Hill Home Hardware, 1934 Montreal Rd. located in Ogilvie Square.
- Bridlewood Home Hardware, 90 Michael Cowpland Dr.
- Capital Home Hardware, 736 Bank St.
- Elmvale Acres Home Hardware, 1910 St. Laurent Blvd. located in Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre.
- Leitrim Home Hardware, 4836 Bank St.
- Manotick Home Hardware, 1166 Beaverwood Rd. located in the Mews of Manotick.
- Morris Home Hardware, 1226 Wellington St.
- Stittsville Home Hardware, 6001 Hazeldean Rd.
- Trudel Home Hardware, 329 March Rd.
- Orleans Home Hardware, 470 Charlemagne Blvd.
- Richmond BMR, 6379 Perth Rd.
Recreation and Community Centres
- Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre, 1560 Heatherington Rd.
- Alexander Community Centre, 960 Silver St.
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex - Orléans, 1490 Youville Dr.
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Rd.
- Carleton Heights Community Centre, 1665 Apeldoorn Ave.
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, 3320 Paul Anka Dr.
- Jack Purcell Community Centre, 320 Jack Purcell Lane.
- Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Rd.
- Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.
- Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.
- St. Laurent Complex, 525 Coté St.
- Walter Baker Sports Centre,100 Malvern Dr.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa to begin full enforcement of 3-item garbage limit on Monday: Here's what you need to know
