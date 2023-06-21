Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.

The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.

The Department of National Defence says the bodies of the two crew members who had been missing were recovered Tuesday evening, hours after the military helicopter crashed during a training exercise.

"Tragically, neither member survived," DND said in a statement, adding the names of the deceased individuals will not be released.

Four people were on the aircraft when it crashed in the Ottawa River just after midnight Tuesday near Garrison Petawawa, 150 km west of Ottawa.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of these two members," Gen. Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence staff, said in a statement. "They served with honour, proudly devoting their lives to Canada with tremendous professionalism and selfless service. Their loss is devastating, and we stand in grief with their families, friends, and teammates during this time of great sorrow."

The commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force says the hearts of the RCAF members are "heavy with the news from Garrison Petawawa about the loss of two members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron."

"There are no words to describe a loss as tragic as this. On behalf of the entire Air Force family, Chief Warrant Officer Hall and I offer our deepest condolences and support to the families, friends and loved ones of all those affected by this accident," Lieut.-Gen. Eric Kenny said in a statement.

The RCAF's Directorate of Flight Safety is now investigating to determine what happened during the training exercise.

Maj.-Gen. Sylvain Menard says it was a "normal regular night training event" at the time of the crash, with two pilots and two crew members in the back.

The military says the two other members of the crew were rescued by Garrison Petawawa firefighters and treated in hospital for minor injuries.

"The full range of support is being provided to the families of the two deceased members, the two surviving air crew members and their families, and to the members of 450 Squadron and Garrison Petawawa at this difficult time," DND said.

The helicopter does have a black box onboard, but Menard couldn't say whether it has been recovered from the Ottawa River.

Approximately 110 Canadian Armed Forces members, along with Ontario Provincial Police and the Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments were involved in the search efforts.

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) conduct searches around a series of islands on the Ottawa River near Fort William in the Pontiac Regional County Municipality on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is currently searching for two missing RCAF 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron members following a CH-147F Chinook early morning crash near Garrison Petawawa. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The incident has hit the small military community west of Ottawa hard. Petawawa Mayor Gary Serviss is asking residents to check on their friends and neighbourhoods, as the town deals with the tragedy.

"It's a very emotional time here in Petawawa for everybody; especially difficult time for all the families involved, all the members of 450 Helicopter Squadron and everybody on Garrison Petawawa," Serviss told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

"A lot of bonds and ties between the village and the military."

The city of Pembroke says flags at all municipal buildings will be lowered to half-mast to honour the two members of 450 Squadron killed in the crash.

Governor General Mary Simon issued a statement, offering condolences to the families and loved ones.

"As commander-in-chief, I have seen first-hand the loyalty, integrity, courage, excellence and dedication with which the members of the Canadian Armed Forces do their job," Simon said Wednesday.

"Today, we are reminded, tragically once again, that their job is also dangerous. Yet, our Canadian Armed Forces’ members serve their country despite these dangers, and we, as a nation, are grateful. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. They will also be truly missed by those who served alongside them."

Governor General Mary Simon observes a moment of silence for Canadian Forces personnel killed in a training accident at CFB Petawawa before starting her speech, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

No formal operational pause for CH-147F Chinook fleet

Defence Minister Anita Anand says there are no plans to ground the CH-147F Chinook fleet while the investigation continues into the crash.

"There is no formal pause in the operation of the fleet at this time; however, the fleet will take a pause out of respect for this tragic incident and all of the members of 450 Squadron," Anand said.

"It is not a formal operational pause."

Anand says the crew were conducting a night training exercise when the crash occurred.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's Directorate of Flight Safety has launched an investigation into the crash.

"The investigation has commenced. Indeed, it has been in process and it will go through all of the facts and all of the information surrounding the circumstances relating to the incident. Once that has occurred, it will conclude," Anand said Wednesday.

"I'm encouraging all involved to be as thorough as possible so that we can provide as much information as possible to the families, to the loved ones, to 450 Squadron and indeed to Canadians."

Watering ban

The town of Petawawa has implemented a watering ban for all non-essential watering, and no outdoor watering is permitted.

A 'Welcome to Petawawa' sign is seen on a waterpower near Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is currently searching for two missing RCAF 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron members following a CH-147F Chinook early morning crash near Garrison Petawawa. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The town says "out of an abundance of caution," it has temporarily stopped the intake of water from the Ottawa River to its water treatment plant.

"This is a precautionary measure in response to potentially hazardous materials from the recent crash of a CH-147F Chinook into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa," the town said in a statement.

CH-147F Chinook

The Canadian Armed Forces has a fleet of 15 CH-147F Chinook helicopters.

The military helicopter is used to transport troops and equipment in natural disasters and emergency medical evacuations.

"The CH-147F Chinook is an advanced, multi-mission medium to heavy lift helicopter," says the Royal Canadian Air Force's website.

The first F-model Chinook was delivered to Canada from the Boeing manufacturing facility in Philadelphia in 2013.

The military says the Chinook has "enhanced self-protection capabilities, including anti-missile protection systems", radar and self-defence machine guns.

The 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron

The two missing personnel are members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based at CFB Petawawa.

The 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is the Royal Canadian Air Force's only CH-147F Chinook squadron. The squadron was re-established in 2012 in order to fly the Canadian Armed Forces' CH-147F Chinook helicopters, according to the Royal Canadian Air Force's website.

The government says the squadron has conducted many domestic operations in support of Canadians, including 'Operation Vector' supporting the government's COVID-19 response.