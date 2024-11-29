OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police charge two adults, teenager following Orleans kidnapping and robbery

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says two adults and a teenager are facing multiple charges following a kidnapping, robbery and extortion incident that happened last month in Orleans.

    Police say a youth was allegedly "picked up by a suspect and driven to a residence in Orleans," on Oct. 21.

    "The victim was confined to the residence, assaulted and filmed as the accused individuals demanded money," police said in a media release on Friday.

    The victim was able to run away the next day and notify someone, asking to call police.

    On Oct. 25, Ottawa police's robbery unit arrested and charged a 17-year-old in relation to the incident.

    Police executed a search warrant on the residence on Nov. 25 and found evidence that helped them arrest and charge two more suspects from Ottawa.

    All three suspects have been charged with forceable confinement, kidnapping, possession of a weapon, robbery and possession of child pornography.

    The two adults are also facing sexual assault with a weapon charges.

    Police note that further charges may be laid against the suspects, as the investigation continues. Investigators believe there could be more victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 5116, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

