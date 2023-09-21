New owner, new era for Ottawa Senators
After months of competition and paperwork, the Ottawa Senators officially have a new owner.
Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer has assumed control of the organization's operations after the purchase was approved by the NHL's Board of Governors, the team announced Thursday evening.
"The Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fan base in the game. My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa’s team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community," Andlauer said in a statement.
"Thank you to the NHL and the Melnyk family for the opportunity to make this a reality and entrusting me to steward this remarkable franchise into the future. Thank you also to my equity partners and advisors on the transaction, who like me are aligned and committed to bringing on and off-ice success to the National Capital Region."
The Andlauer-backed bid was announced as the winner to buy both the franchise and the Canadian Tire Centre in June. The group purchased 90 per cent of the club with late owner Eugene Melnyk's daughters Anna and Olivia retaining a 10 per cent interest through the Melnyk estate.
Sheldon Plener, the outgoing Chairman and Governor of the Ottawa Senators said "Michael’s passion and dedication to excellence will allow him to do great things for the entire National Capital Region and we’re proud to see him lead this franchise into the future."
