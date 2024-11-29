Here's how it feels this Friday in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    Light snow on the grass at Dundonald Park in Ottawa in this undated photo.
    Clouds and flurries are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 2 C, and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, changing to 70 per cent near noon. A low of -4 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries are expected for the night.

    On Saturday, the weather agency calls for a high of 1 C, and mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -4 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

    On Sunday, the capital will see a high of 1 C, a mix of sun and cloud, and a 70 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -6 C and cloudy periods are expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -7 C.

