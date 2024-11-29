Here's how it feels this Friday in Ottawa

Clouds and flurries are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 2 C, and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, changing to 70 per cent near noon. A low of -4 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries are expected for the night.

On Saturday, the weather agency calls for a high of 1 C, and mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -4 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

On Sunday, the capital will see a high of 1 C, a mix of sun and cloud, and a 70 per cent chance of flurries. A low of -6 C and cloudy periods are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -7 C.