Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history

The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter.

The National Capital Commission announced the mild temperatures this winter will prevent the world's largest skating rink from opening for the first time in its 53-year history.

"Despite our best efforts, the weather got the best of us for the first time in our history," the NCC said on Twitter.

"You’re disappointed. We’re disappointed."

Ottawa has seen above-seasonal temperatures in January and February this winter, delaying work on the historic skateway by NCC crew members.

While the Rideau Canal Skateway remained closed during all three weekends of Winterlude this month, the NCC remained hopeful it could open the skateway with colder temperatures in the forecast.

On Friday afternoon, the NCC said Mother Nature did not co-operate with those plans.

"Despite all the efforts by our teams, and even with the colder temperatures of the last 24 hours, the latest ice tests show that the Rideau Canal Skateway remains unsafe for skating," the NCC said in a statement.

"With further efforts unlikely to yield a different result, we are unable to open the Skateway for this season. We share everyone’s disappointment with this outcome."

The closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway during Winterlude was a blow for Ottawa's tourism sector. The Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association said it expected hotel bookings would be down during Winterlude this year.

"This demonstrates how important skating on the canal is to the overall success of the festival," president Steve Ball said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "You can't control Mother Nature."

The Rideau Canal Skateway has been a popular tourist attraction since it first opened in 1971. The previous latest opening for the Rideau Canal Skateway was Feb. 2 in 2002. The shortest season on the skateway was 16 days back in 2016.

The opening date for the Rideau Canal Skateway has been getting later over the years.

In the canal's first 26 seasons, the median opening date was Dec. 27. In the 26 years since the 1995-96 season, the median opening date has been Jan. 10. Across all 52 skating seasons, the median opening date is Jan. 1.

A July 2021 risk assessment on the effects of climate change on the Rideau Canal Skateway warned that in the next decades, the skating season would be less than 40 days approximately 50 per cent of the time. The report said the opening of the skateway in December is unlikely to occur in the future.

The NCC has been working with researchers at Carleton University to collect data on the skateway and test options for ice management. Those options included a so-called slush cannon, which shoots freezing cold slush onto the surface of the canal to help build up a thicker layer of ice.