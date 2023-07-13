At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa

Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.

Ottawa police said just before 1 p.m. it was aware of a tornado in the Barrhaven area, as a severe storm moved through the region with heavy rains and strong winds. Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Ottawa, saying conditions were favourable for the development of a possible tornado.

Photos on social media showed damage on several streets in the suburb in Ottawa's south end, with debris spread across roads. Shingles were tossed off houses and basketball nets were knocked down.

At least 50 houses in the area of Umbra Place, near Cambrian Road, were affected by the storm.

Ottawa fire says firefighters were going door to door in the worst areas checking on residents and shutdown down gas and hydro on multiple units.

Ottawa police and fire assess damage in Barrhaven after at least one tornado touched down on Thursday. Emergency crews are going door to door in the area of Aphelion Court and Metak Way. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Environment Canada confirms one tornado touched down in Ottawa.

David Sills of Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project tells CTV News Ottawa at least one damaging tornado touched down in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon, "maybe more."

Investigators with the Western University Northern Tornadoes Project will be travelling from London to Ottawa Thursday afternoon to assess the damage.

Move 100's Stuntman Stu posted video on Facebook of damage on Jockvale Road, with several trees knocked down.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa there have been no reports of injuries so far following the storm.

Trees have been damaged in the area of Exeter Drive and Tartan Drive in Barrhaven. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Ottawa. The warning ended at 1:40 p.m.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the city of Ottawa.

"A few tornadoes will be possible across eastern Ontario late this morning and this afternoon. While tornadoes usually occur with thunderstorms, it is possible that some tornadoes today will not be accompanied by lightning," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"The threat should end by late afternoon."

Environment Canada says there is a confirmed tornado near Gloucester.

Strong winds up to 100 km/h and heavy rain are also possible today.

The tornado watch stretches from Renfrew to Cornwall and from Ottawa-Gatineau to the Kingston area.

The tornado watch has also been issued for Brockville-Prescott, Gananoque-Mallorytown, Kemptville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Renfrew-Arnprior areas.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa.

"At 2:22 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts," the weather agency said. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

Several homes have been damaged in the area of Exeter Drive and Tartan Drive in Barrhaven after at least one tornado touched down in Barrhaven. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Family reunification centre

Ottawa police say a family reunification centre has been established at the Minto Recreation Complex, 3500 Cambrian Road in Barrhaven.