Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa

Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.

The Ottawa climate weather station recorded 48 mm of rain in one hour. As of 4 p.m., Ottawa had received 75.9 mm of rain at the climate weather station, with some areas between 80 and 100 mm.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the photos and videos from the storm that hit Ottawa.

Flash flooding was reported on roads across the city of Ottawa, forcing the closure of several roads and the Costco in Ottawa's south end.

Heavy rain flooded the underpass along Merivale Road at Colonnade Road on Thursday. Several drivers were forced to temporarily abandon their vehicles until the water receded. (Colwyn Balmer/viewer submission) An OC Transpo bus passes through the flooded Queensway Station on Thursday. Heavy rain caused flooding across the city of Ottawa. (Emma Hubbard/viewer video)

Heavy rain flooded Halifax Drive in Ottawa, with several vehicles stopped on the road. (Viewer Steve Larocque/submitted)

People walk through flood waters on Meadowlands Drive in Ottawa following Thursday's storm. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

Cars parked on a flooded stretch of Meadowlands Drive in Ottawa following Thursday's storm. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

Several drivers were stranded on Merivale Road near Colonnade Road during Thursday's severe storm. Heavy rain flooded the underpass along Merivale Road. (Colwyn Balmer/viewer submission) Road flooding on Centrepointe Drive in Ottawa's west end. (Christine/Newstalk 580 CFRA listener submission)

Several cars submerged in water near Walkley Road in Ottawa's east end during Thursday's storm. More than 60 mm of rain fell in three hours on Thursday afternoon. (Newstalk 580 CFRA listener)

A tow truck tows a vehicle from the flooded underpass along Woodroffe Avenue at Knoxdale on Thursday. Heavy rain forced the city to close a section of Woodroffe Avenue. (City of Ottawa Traffic Cameras)

Ottawa police block a road at Ottawa Train Yards during heavy rain on Thursday. (Viewer photo)