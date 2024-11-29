What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.29-Dec. 1

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Santa’s Parade of Lights

Santa Claus visits Orléans Saturday night for Santa’s Parade of Lights.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will travel along St. Joseph Boulevard between Youville Drive and Centrum Boulevard.

Firefighters will be collecting new toys and cash donations to support Toy Mountain.

Riverside South

The 8th annual Riverside South Santa Claus Parade is Saturday.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will travel from St. Jerome Elementary (4330 Spratt Road) and head north to Ecole Bernard-Grandmaitre (4170 Spratt Road).

Donations will be collected for the CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain in support of the Salvation Army.

Pembroke Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus Parade of Lights is Saturday in Pembroke.

The parade will leave the Metro Parking Lot at 5:30 p.m. and travel to the Festival Hall.

Gatineau Santa Claus Parade

The Gatineau Santa Claus Parade is Saturday.

The parade begins at the Aylmer Marina and ends at the intersection of Wilfrid-Lavigne and Leguerrier.

The Old Aylmer Christmas Market is this weekend and next weekend around the Old Aylmer Cultural Centre.

Carleton Place Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus stops in Carleton Place this weekend.

The Santa Claus Parade begins at Carleton Place High School at 5 p.m. Saturday, travels up Lake Avenue and onto Bridge Street, before ending at the Carambeck Community Centre.

The Carleton Place and District Civitan Club will be accepting non-perishable donations for the Lanark County Food Bank-The Hunger Shop and monetary donations for the Carleton Place Christmas Basket Program.

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67’s are home twice this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.

Friday night, the 67’s host the Peterborough Petes.

On Sunday, the London Knights visit TD Place for a 2 p.m. game against the 67’s.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

Ottawa Black Bears

The Ottawa Black Bears play their first lacrosse game at Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

The Black Bears host the Toronto Rock at 7 p.m.

Ottawa Christmas Market

The holiday spirit is alive at the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Checkout over 50 local vendors, music, workshops, food and drinks and more at Lansdowne Park this holiday season. You can also visit Santa.

The Ottawa Christmas Market is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.

Christmas Farmers Market

The Ottawa Farmers Market Christmas Market is every Saturday and Sunday at Lansdowne.

The market is open weekends until Dec. 22.

613Holiday Night Market

The 613Holiday Night Market is Friday night at Lansdowne.

Checkout 140 vendors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.

613Christmas

Start your holiday shopping this weekend at the 613Christmas Market at Carleton University.

Visit 200 vendors at the Fieldhouse at Carleton University on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.

ByWard Market Winter Market

The ByWard Market Winter Market continues this weekend in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.

The ByWard Winter Market runs every Thursday to Sunday until Jan. 5, with outdoor market vendors offering unique local crafts, holiday treats and seasonal delights. You can also go for a skate on the outdoor synthetic rink on William Street.

For more information on the ByWard Market Winter Market, visit www.byward-market.com.

Watson’s Mill Christmas Craft Market

It’s the second weekend for the Watson’s Mill Christmas Craft Market.

Over 40 artists and artisans will be on display Saturday and Sunday, and again Dec. 7-8.

Admission is by donation.

Watson’s Mill is located at 5525 Dickinson Street in Manotick.

Christmas in the Village

Celebrate the holiday season in Manotick, with Christmas in the Village.

The Kiwanis Parade of Lights is Friday night on Main Street.

Saturday’s events include Santa’s Workshop at the Manotick Legion, horse-drawn wagon rides, lunch with the Grinch and more.

Christmas markets this weekend

West Carleton Arts Society’s Artistic Creations Friday and Saturday at Mess Hall in Carp

Hintonburg Artisan Craft Fair at the Hintonburg Community Centre (Saturday)

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday: The Kingdom Choir

Friday: Savannah Re with Witch Prophet and Silla

Saturday: Classic Albums Live: Queen – News of the World

Saturday: Monica Freire

Saturday-Sunday: Sue Foley

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Magic of Lights

Celebrate the holiday season with the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.

Enjoy a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring your favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 4. For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/locations/ottawa-on/.

Alight at Night Festival

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Alight at Night Festival at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Over one million lights illuminate the historic village, creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop.

Alight at Night runs until Jan. 4.

For tickets and information, visit www.uppercanadavillage.com.

Vintage Village of Lights

The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum hosts Vintage Village of Lights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22.

Enjoy the postcard-perfect 1920s and 30s heritage village charmingly decorated for the holidays.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the London Knights on Friday night at the Slush Puppie Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Kingston Grand Theatre

The following events will be at the Kingston Grand Theatre this weekend:

Friday: Classic Albums Live

Friday: Christmas with the Ennis Sisters

Saturday: Murray McLauchlan Hourglass

Sunday: Brahms and Schumann

Christmas Bazaar

Over 25 vendors will be on display during the Christmas Bazaar at the Brockville Legion on Sunday.

The bazaar is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.

See Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. at Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/disneys-finding-nemo-jr/.