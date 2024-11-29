What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.29-Dec. 1
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Santa’s Parade of Lights
Santa Claus visits Orléans Saturday night for Santa’s Parade of Lights.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will travel along St. Joseph Boulevard between Youville Drive and Centrum Boulevard.
Firefighters will be collecting new toys and cash donations to support Toy Mountain.
Riverside South
The 8th annual Riverside South Santa Claus Parade is Saturday.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will travel from St. Jerome Elementary (4330 Spratt Road) and head north to Ecole Bernard-Grandmaitre (4170 Spratt Road).
Donations will be collected for the CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain in support of the Salvation Army.
Pembroke Santa Claus Parade
The Santa Claus Parade of Lights is Saturday in Pembroke.
The parade will leave the Metro Parking Lot at 5:30 p.m. and travel to the Festival Hall.
Gatineau Santa Claus Parade
The Gatineau Santa Claus Parade is Saturday.
The parade begins at the Aylmer Marina and ends at the intersection of Wilfrid-Lavigne and Leguerrier.
The Old Aylmer Christmas Market is this weekend and next weekend around the Old Aylmer Cultural Centre.
Carleton Place Santa Claus Parade
Santa Claus stops in Carleton Place this weekend.
The Santa Claus Parade begins at Carleton Place High School at 5 p.m. Saturday, travels up Lake Avenue and onto Bridge Street, before ending at the Carambeck Community Centre.
The Carleton Place and District Civitan Club will be accepting non-perishable donations for the Lanark County Food Bank-The Hunger Shop and monetary donations for the Carleton Place Christmas Basket Program.
Ottawa 67’s
The Ottawa 67’s are home twice this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.
Friday night, the 67’s host the Peterborough Petes.
On Sunday, the London Knights visit TD Place for a 2 p.m. game against the 67’s.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Ottawa Black Bears
The Ottawa Black Bears play their first lacrosse game at Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.
The Black Bears host the Toronto Rock at 7 p.m.
Ottawa Christmas Market
The holiday spirit is alive at the Ottawa Christmas Market.
Checkout over 50 local vendors, music, workshops, food and drinks and more at Lansdowne Park this holiday season. You can also visit Santa.
The Ottawa Christmas Market is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.
Christmas Farmers Market
The Ottawa Farmers Market Christmas Market is every Saturday and Sunday at Lansdowne.
The market is open weekends until Dec. 22.
613Holiday Night Market
The 613Holiday Night Market is Friday night at Lansdowne.
Checkout 140 vendors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.
613Christmas
Start your holiday shopping this weekend at the 613Christmas Market at Carleton University.
Visit 200 vendors at the Fieldhouse at Carleton University on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.
ByWard Market Winter Market
The ByWard Market Winter Market continues this weekend in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.
The ByWard Winter Market runs every Thursday to Sunday until Jan. 5, with outdoor market vendors offering unique local crafts, holiday treats and seasonal delights. You can also go for a skate on the outdoor synthetic rink on William Street.
For more information on the ByWard Market Winter Market, visit www.byward-market.com.
Watson’s Mill Christmas Craft Market
It’s the second weekend for the Watson’s Mill Christmas Craft Market.
Over 40 artists and artisans will be on display Saturday and Sunday, and again Dec. 7-8.
Admission is by donation.
Watson’s Mill is located at 5525 Dickinson Street in Manotick.
Christmas in the Village
Celebrate the holiday season in Manotick, with Christmas in the Village.
The Kiwanis Parade of Lights is Friday night on Main Street.
Saturday’s events include Santa’s Workshop at the Manotick Legion, horse-drawn wagon rides, lunch with the Grinch and more.
Christmas markets this weekend
- West Carleton Arts Society’s Artistic Creations Friday and Saturday at Mess Hall in Carp
- Hintonburg Artisan Craft Fair at the Hintonburg Community Centre (Saturday)
National Arts Centre
Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:
- Friday: The Kingdom Choir
- Friday: Savannah Re with Witch Prophet and Silla
- Saturday: Classic Albums Live: Queen – News of the World
- Saturday: Monica Freire
- Saturday-Sunday: Sue Foley
For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
Magic of Lights
Celebrate the holiday season with the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.
Enjoy a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring your favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
The Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 4. For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/locations/ottawa-on/.
Alight at Night Festival
Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Alight at Night Festival at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Over one million lights illuminate the historic village, creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop.
Alight at Night runs until Jan. 4.
For tickets and information, visit www.uppercanadavillage.com.
Vintage Village of Lights
The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum hosts Vintage Village of Lights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22.
Enjoy the postcard-perfect 1920s and 30s heritage village charmingly decorated for the holidays.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs host the London Knights on Friday night at the Slush Puppie Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Kingston Grand Theatre
The following events will be at the Kingston Grand Theatre this weekend:
- Friday: Classic Albums Live
- Friday: Christmas with the Ennis Sisters
- Saturday: Murray McLauchlan Hourglass
- Sunday: Brahms and Schumann
Christmas Bazaar
Over 25 vendors will be on display during the Christmas Bazaar at the Brockville Legion on Sunday.
The bazaar is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.
See Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. at Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/disneys-finding-nemo-jr/.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa to begin full enforcement of 3-item garbage limit on Monday: Here’s what you need to know
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.29-Dec. 1
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates A 'ticking time bomb': Inside Syria's toughest prison holding accused high-ranking ISIS members
In the last of a three-part investigation, W5's Avery Haines was given rare access to a Syrian prison, where thousands of accused high-ranking ISIS members are being held.
Trudeau Liberals' two-month GST holiday bill passes the House, off to the Senate
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays passed in the House of Commons late Thursday.
Irregular sleep patterns may raise risk of heart attack and stroke, study suggests
Sleeping and waking up at different times is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, even for people who get the recommended amount of sleep, according to new research.
California man who went missing for 25 years found after sister sees his picture in the news
It’s a Thanksgiving miracle for one California family after a man who went missing in 1999 was found 25 years later when his sister saw a photo of him in an online article, authorities said.
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
Notre Dame Cathedral: Sneak peak ahead of the reopening
After more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, Notre Dame Cathedral showed its new self to the world Friday, with rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy good-as-new stonework erasing somber memories of its devastating fire in 2019.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Can't resist Black Friday weekend deals? How to shop while staying within your budget
A budgeting expert says there are a number of ways shoppers can avoid getting enveloped by the sales frenzy and resist spending beyond their means.
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
School cancellations and delays in the Marititmes for Friday, Nov. 29
-
'Everybody's on guard': Residents shaken after bodies found inside burning SUV in Chipman, N.B.
Residents of Chipman, N.B., are expressing their shock after the bodies of two people were found inside a burning vehicle in the community this week.
-
Gas prices fall in N.S., P.E.I., increase slightly in N.B.
Gas prices change in all three Maritime provinces.
Toronto
-
Video appears to show armed suspect attempting to carjack several drivers in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Ontario won't support making Truth and Reconciliation Day a holiday for now: minister
Premier Doug Ford's government will not support a New Democrat's bill to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province, the Indigenous affairs minister said Thursday.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
Montreal
-
'Mayday!': New details emerge after Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Mirabel airport
New details suggest that there were communication issues between the pilots of a charter flight and the control tower at Montreal's Mirabel airport when a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
-
Some Quebec daycares to open at 10 a.m. due to worker strike
For the third week in a row, some 3,000 workers at daycares in Quebec are expected go on strike for a few hours.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Ongoing bed bug issue at a Timmins apartment building is 'like living in hell'
A battle with bed bugs continues at 217 Pine St. North in Timmins, according to a tenant who has lived there for a year and a half.
-
Sudbury family donates $1M to Health Sciences North Foundation
Di Brina Family Holdings announced Thursday it is donating $1 million to the Health Sciences North Foundation.
Windsor
-
One man sought, one man arrested in kidnapping and extortion investigation
Windsor police officers have charged one man with 29 offences and they are seeking a second suspect in a kidnapping and extortion investigation.
-
Wrong-way driver arrested on E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police say a 47-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after going the wrong way on the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Chatham-Kent passes 4.99% tax hike
Chatham-Kent approved a 4.99 per cent budget increase on Wednesday following two budget deliberation meetings. Based on the average household with an assessment value of $176,200, homeowners will pay an additional $176.
London
-
Dundas Place to be car-free more consistently with weekend schedule
City hall is once again considering changes to when Dundas Place transforms into a pedestrian-only street, but the city councillor representing Downtown London doesn’t think the time is right for scheduling weekly closures to traffic.
-
Knights blank Petes in Peterborough
Six different goal scorers found the back of the net for London, while goalie Alexei Medvedev made 31-saves for the shutout.
-
'Shock, disappointment, and excitement': South Bruce not selected for nuclear waste project
Anja Vandervlies and Michelle Stein could hardly believe it when they heard South Bruce was not going to host Canada’s first permanent storage facility for nuclear waste.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Mother from Guelph, Ont. seeks answers following son's death in prison
Brody Robinson was found without vital signs in his cell at Millhaven Institution the evening of Oct. 29. He was 23-years-old.
-
Flurries, possibly even snow squalls, in southern Ontario’s forecast
Winter finally arrives this week in southern Ontario. Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and snow squalls almost every day.
Barrie
-
50 cms of snow across central Ontario expected this weekend
Environment Canada has released snow squall warnings and watches for our region.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Individuals living in encampment in Barrie's south end given notice to vacate
Several police officers and city staff attended a homeless encampment in Barrie’s south end on Thursday morning to inform the individuals living there they would have to vacate the area.
Winnipeg
-
Hanover School Division laying off 93 EAs due to confusion over funding
The Hanover School Division is laying off 93 educational assistants, citing an "unexpected loss of federal funding for Jordan's Principle programming."
-
A tale of two downtowns: Restaurants opening and closing show complexity of downtown revival
Proposed developments and new businesses opening are fueling optimism for some on a revival of downtown Winnipeg, but some business owners say the present remains problematic.
-
Art auctioned from WAG-Qaumajuq to make way for new pieces representing Winnipeg
Visitors to the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq may soon see some brand new art hanging on its walls.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two vehicles while crossing Elbow Drive
Calgary police say a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Elbow Drive S.W. on Wednesday evening.
-
Alberta will patrol shared border with Montana as tariff threat looms: premier
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province is ready to take border security into its own hands.
-
Consumers' choices thin, as are butchers' margins, with meat prices up
Many shoppers are avoiding expensive cuts or buying smaller quantities of meat.
Edmonton
-
Alberta will patrol shared border with Montana as tariff threat looms: premier
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province is ready to take border security into its own hands.
-
'We want a negotiated contract': Local Canada Post workers remain steadfast as strike continues
Postal workers in Edmonton are holding their picket lines as the Canada Post strike nears its third week.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Regina
-
Crown gives final remarks in Ruben Manz case as argument to jury concludes
The prosecution has presented their closing remarks against Ruben Manz to a 13-person jury, bringing an end to arguments before their sequestering.
-
Youngest roping duo looking for repeat performance at Agribition Rodeo
Kavis Drake, 18, and Denim Ross, 20, won the average in last year’s Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo team roping event at Agribition. The two were the youngest competitors in 2023 and are once again in their event this year.
-
Sentencing submissions presented in case of woman who defrauded Regina Mobile Crisis Services
The Crown and defence presented sentencing submissions at Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday, in the case of a woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.
Saskatoon
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Saskatoon
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, on Thursday.
-
Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
Vancouver
-
Could Vancouver's public funds be used for investments in cryptocurrency?
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has apparently expressed interest in cryptocurrency investments.
-
'Completely preventable': Wheel flies off dump truck on B.C. highway, striking SUV head-on
A dump truck driver has been handed more than $700 in fines after one of his wheels detached and flew into the front of an oncoming SUV in B.C.’s Fraser Valley on Thursday.
-
Suspect arrested in vandalism at Maple Ridge tea shop, RCMP say
Two months after a Maple Ridge tea shop was targeted in an alarming act of vandalism, authorities have identified a suspect.
Vancouver Island
-
Avian flu case discovered in Greater Victoria, officials confirm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed a case of avian flu has been detected in Greater Victoria, on the Saanich Peninsula.
-
Penelakut Island food stores spoil after power outage during B.C. windstorm
Hundreds of people on B.C.'s Penelakut Island are staring down a winter without their essential food stores.
-
Stolen Dodge pickup used in theft of 2nd Dodge truck, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public’s help tracking down at least two suspects who used a stolen Dodge pickup to steal a second Dodge truck in Greater Victoria this month.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.