Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction in an Orléans subdivision last winter, injuring 12 people.
Residents woke up to the sound of a massive explosion and fireball at 6:18 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the Avalon Vista neighbourhood. The explosion destroyed four homes under construction, damaged several more and sent debris flying up to 500 metres away.
Two people were rescued from the rubble of the homes, while four people were hospitalized following the explosion.
On Thursday, Kody Troy Crosby pleaded guilty to two counts in an Ottawa courtroom: breaking and entering a dwelling under construction and intentionally causing damage by explosion.
Crosby, wearing jeans and a black t-shirt in court, was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served in custody following his arrest in March.
Ottawa police said Crosby broke into two homes under construction on Blossom Pass Terrace the day before the explosion to steal the water heaters. The agreed statement of facts says the tankless water heaters were connected to a natural gas line, and gas started filling the townhomes when the tanks were removed.
When two sets of contractors arrived at work on Monday, Feb. 13, the natural gas ignited and caused the explosion.
Court heard four townhomes under construction were completely destroyed by the explosion, while several damaged homes had to be demolished.
Minto estimates the explosion cost $5.3 million in damage.
The Ottawa Police Arson Unit led the investigation into the explosion. Crosby was charged in March after investigators used video surveillance footage to identify the suspect.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa has the latest as it becomes available
