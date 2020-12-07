OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa sees the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in a week with 62 new cases on Sunday

Employees at two east-end grocery stores test positive for COVID-19

Vaccine chief anticipating "constant flow" of vaccines into Canada once approved

Gatineau retirement residence asks for Christmas cards to spread cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 62 cases on Sunday

62 cases on Sunday Total COVID-19: 8,763

8,763 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 29.9

: 29.9 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30)

1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30) Reproduction Number: 0.97 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

On the day Ontario set a new record for COVID-19 cases, Ottawa saw it's highest COVID-19 case increase in a week.

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, and one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,763 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 380 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time on Sunday.

There were 1,924 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 568 in Toronto and 477 in Peel Region.

Employees at Dessureault Your Independent Grocer and a Loblaws in Ottawa's east-end have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, Loblaw says a team member at the Dessureault Your Independent Grocer at 1619 Orleans Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.

Meantime, an employee at the Loblaws at 1980 Ogilvie Road also tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw posts all cases of novel coronavirus involving an employee on its website.

The top military commander leading the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada is anticipating a "constant flow" of doses into the country.

"What we expect to see in January is constant flow of vaccines that come in, Pfizer and others as well, as they become available. So, they will be distributed, and then the next wave comes in… next delivery comes in for the second dose, in a prescribed timeframe,” said Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin who is the vice president of logistics and operations within the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fortin told CTV's Question Period on Sunday his plans are centred around the expectation of receiving doses "early in the new year."

Christmas cards have been flowing into a Gatineau retirement residence from as far away as France and Morocco to help boost the spirits of those most isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chateau Symmes posted photos on social media of residents at the home asking the community for Christmas cards.

So far, over 400 cards have arrived.