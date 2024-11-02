OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Rusty thumb tack found in mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario: OPP

    A rusty thumb tack was found in a mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X) A rusty thumb tack was found in a mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    A rusty thumb tack was found in a mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    It happened in Bancroft, Ont.

    Police are urging parents to inspect Halloween candy. 

    "Check for tears, unusual packaging, or anything suspicious," police said in a post on X.

    The social media post sparked this reaction online:

    "Wow. So, it had to have been opened, the tack inserted then the package resealed," reads a comment.

    People who find tampered candy are asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

    Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News