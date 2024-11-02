Rusty thumb tack found in mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario: OPP

A rusty thumb tack was found in a mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

It happened in Bancroft, Ont.

Police are urging parents to inspect Halloween candy.

"Check for tears, unusual packaging, or anything suspicious," police said in a post on X.

The social media post sparked this reaction online:

"Wow. So, it had to have been opened, the tack inserted then the package resealed," reads a comment.

People who find tampered candy are asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.