OTTAWA -- Christmas cards have been flowing into a Gatineau retirement residence from as far away as France and Morocco to help uplift those most isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within hours of posting photos on social media of residences asking the community for Christmas cards, Chateau Symmes says the response has been overwhelming. Since Saturday, people have been coming to drop off cards.

So far, they have over 400 cards for the 168 residents and they just keep coming.

Co-executive director at the Gatineau home Annie Pamela Roy says all the cards will be disinfected before they are shared with residents.

"The community is coming together not only for Aylmer, for Gatineau, or the province of Quebec," Roy said. "We are already getting responses from France, Belgium, Morocco and that’s only a few of them."

With more than 38,000 shares on social media already, it’s a plea for Christmas cheer that’s gone viral. The extra cards will be shared with other care homes so that no one is left without a reminder of what Christmas is all about.

If you’d like to send a card you can find more information on the Chateau Symmes Facebook page.

The Symphony Senior Living Kanata is also doing a Christmas pen-pal program. You can help spread Christmas cheer by sending residents a jolly letter.