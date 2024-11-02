CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa.

The Poppy Drop

Poppies representing fallen Canadian Veterans cascade virtually on the Peace Tower at Parliament Hill and on the Senate of Canada Building in downtown Ottawa.

The Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Drop takes place nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Nov. 11. The display runs until midnight on Nov. 5, 10 and 11.

National Remembrance Day ceremony

The national Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa on November 11.

The ceremony will commemorate the men and women who have served in Canada's military.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and include two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., a special flypast of vintage military aircraft will mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony from Ottawa.The Royal Canadian Legion will also broadcast the ceremony on its website.

Beechwood Cemetery

Beechwood Cemetery, the National Military Cemetery, will host a Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11.

Military members and their families and friends will observe Remembrance Day at the cemetery of the Canadian Forces.

The service begins at 10:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the National Military Cemetery will host its annual No Stone Left Alone event where students, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the community unite.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m.

On November 9, Girl Guides of Canada will join Beechwood Cemetery for a special ceremony, placing poppies on graves.

On Nov. 10 the RCMP annual Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barrhaven

The Barrhaven Remembrance Day service will be held at John McCrae Secondary School on Nov. 11, beginning at 10 a.m.

A reception will be held at the Walter Baker Sports Centre and at the Barrhaven Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion after the service.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Carlingwood Shopping Centre at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The Westboro Legion invites the community to attend the indoor ceremony.

Greely

The Greely and District Legion invites the public to attend a Remembrance Day service at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The service will be held at the Greely and District Legion on Mitch Owens Road.

Kanata

The public is invited to mark Remembrance Day at the Kanata Cenotaph.

The Kanata Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will host a service at the Kanata Cenotaph at the Village Green Memorial Park, beginning at 10:53 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The Cenotaph is located at 2 Colchester Square, off of Campeau Drive.

Kars

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Kars Cenotaph on Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

The Cenotaph is located at 6692 Rideau Valley Drive South.

Manotick

The Manotick Legion hosts its Remembrance Day service on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:50 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Manotick Cenotaph on Clapp Lane.

Metcalfe

A Remembrance Day service will be held in Metcalfe on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The service at the Cenotaph located at the Metcalfe Public Library will begin at 11 a.m.

Nepean

A Remembrance Day service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Nepean Cenotaph.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Cenotaph at 110 Centrepointe Drive.

North Gower

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in North Gower on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

The service, hosted by the South Carleton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, will begin at 1 p.m. at 2345 Perkins Drive.

Orleans

The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Orleans invites the public to a Remembrance Day service in Orleans on Nov. 11.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at 800 Taylor Creek Drive.

Osgoode

Coun. George Darouze says a Remembrance Day service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Osgoode Legion.

Richmond

An Indigenous Veterans' Day service will be held at Richmond Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Richmond Memorial Park in Richmond at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The park is located at 6127 Perth Street.

Stittsville

The Stittsville Legion hosts its Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11.

The parade will depart the Stittsville Legion at 1:30 p.m., with the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Stittsville Cenotaph.

The Cenotaph is located on Stittsville Main Street.

Vanier

The Royal Canadian Legion's Eastview Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony in Vanier on Monday, Nov. 11.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the service at the Cenotaph will begin at 1:40 p.m. The Cenotaph is located at the corner of Hannah Street and Marier Avenue.

Westboro

The Westboro branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Westboro Cenotaph on Richmond Road.

The service will begin at 2 p.m.

West Carleton

The West Carleton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a Remembrance Day service on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The ceremony at 377 Allbirch Road in Woodlawn will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum is hosting numerous Remembrance Day events and activities between Nov. 3 and 11.

For a list of events, click here.

You can watch the official Remembrance Day ceremony from the National War Memorial at the War Museum on Nov. 11.

On Nov. 11, visit the museum's webpage to watch the light shining through Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum. At exactly 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.