O-Train shutdown for 3rd straight weekend for maintenance

This is the third and final weekend of planned shutdowns on the Confederation Line this fall, as OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group address rail corrugation on the five-year-old east-west LRT line.

"It was a little rough. I just need to get to Rideau from here and I did not realize it would be a 40-minute wait for the bus versus the five minutes on the train," Sinatrio Raharjo said on Saturday.

There have been late night and weekend closures on the Confederation Line since Saturday, Oct. 19. The O-Train was shut down between Hurdman and Blair stations the weekend of Oct. 19 and 20 and the full LRT line has been out of service the weekends of Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3.

Full service with no interruptions is expected to resume on Monday.

The Transit Commission was told last month rail grinding will address rail corrugation. Staff said, "Removing corrugation improves effectiveness of the top-of-rail and wheel flange lubrication systems." OC Transpo hopes the work will lead to "smoother transitions entering and exiting the curves."

Crews have also been conducting ballast improvement work between Hurdman and Tremblay stations.

"We know that this is routine, planned maintenance. This is not the LRT going down unexpectedly," Coun. Stephanie Plante said on Saturday.

"We know that we need to have our LRT in tip top shape leading up to the winter season, because we need a reliable transit network. We need people taking transit, and we need our transit to take people where they need to go."

Plante says everyone is "hoping, crossed fingers, everything works smoothly in the coming months."

The Rideau-Vanier councillor, which includes the University of Ottawa, says there have been no complaints about R1 service running on weekends.

While some riders have been frustrated with long trips, others say it was a smooth trip on the R1 replacement bus service.

"The frequency of the buses are also good," Mahnaz Kaze said. "I just missed one, but in just two minutes or so I will be getting another one."

One rider said the bus service was "good."

"I mean, it's not been that bad because the buses are regular everyday, four or five minutes, I think. So, it's not been difficult."

There have been several shutdowns on the O-Train line this year for maintenance and work to prepare for the launch of Stage 2 to the east end in 2025.

The Confederation Line was partially shut down in the west end between July 15 and July 28 for planned maintenance, which included work to address water infiltration in the downtown tunnel.

In May, the St. Laurent Station was closed for five days after water infiltration into the tunnel caused some damage to ceiling tiles over the LRT station platforms.

O-Train Line 1 was out of service on Sunday, Aug. 25 between St. Laurent and Blair stations for work on Stage 2. The O-Train was also shut down on Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 for work on the Stage 2 east extension from Blair Station to Tenth Line Road.

