Advertisement
Appointment only: Here's how to get a COVID-19 test in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Residents line up outside the Brewer Arena in Ottawa to be tested for COVID-19, Sept. 14, 2020. (Chris Black / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ontario has moved to an appointment-based system for COVID-19 testing, as it works to clear a backlog of more than 55,000 tests that remain under investigation.
In Ottawa and eastern Ontario, that means assessment centres that previously allowed walk-ins will require appointments, primarily booked online, though some options for people without computers still exist.
You can find more information about COVID-19 testing in Ottawa, including answers to frequently asked questions, at Ottawa Public Health's website.
When should I go for testing?
According to Ottawa Public Health, there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:
- You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR
- You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR
- You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR
- You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.
Here is where you can go to book an appointment at assessment centres across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
OTTAWA
COVID-19 assessment Centre Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way – Testing for children (run by CHEO)
- Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Available for children 2 months to day before 18th birthday.
- Options: Scheduled appointments and very limited walk-up testing.
- Book your appointment here
COVID-19 assessment Centre Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way – Testing for adults (run by the Ottawa Hospital)
- Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Available for anyone 18 years of age or older.
- Options: Scheduled appointments and very limited walk-up testing.
- Book your appointment here
COVID-19 Care Clinic, 595 Moodie Dr. (run by the Queensway Carleton Hospital)
- Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You should come to the COVID-19 Care Clinics if:
- You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and
- Are in need of medical attention
COVID-19 Care Clinic, 1485 Heron Rd. (run by the Montfort Hospital)
- Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You should come to the COVID-19 Care Clinics if:
- You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and
- Are in need of medical attention
If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-721-4722 for the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie and dial 613-288-5354 for Heron. Note: there are a limited amount of bookings through this phone number, and it is to be used for those without internet access.
COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment Centre, 300 Coventry Rd. (run by the Ottawa Hospital)
- Open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Visitors must be in a vehicle.
- Testing available to anyone 14 years of age or older.
- No drive-ups allowed. You must have an appointment.
- Book your appointment here
COVID-19 testing available at 13 pharmacies across Ottawa for select individuals with no symptoms of COVID-19. You must book an appointment.
Shoppers Drug Mart
-
1180 Walkley Road, K1V 2M5
(613) 737 3344
More info...
-
647 Earl Armstrong Road, K1V 2G2
(613) 822-6746
More info...
-
455 Bank Street, K2P 1Y9
(613) 238 9041
More info...
-
541 Montreal Road, K1K 0V1
(613) 740-0616
More info...
-
3940 Innes Road, K1W 1K9
(613) 834-7383
More info...
-
2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, K1C 1G7
(613) 841-1535
More info...
-
1937 Portobello Boulevard, K4A 4W
(613) 590-1800
More info...
-
1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, K2A 1H1
(613) 725 9990
More info...
-
1309 Carling Avenue, K1Z 7L3
(613)-722-4277
More info...
-
1102 Klondike Road, K2K 1X7
(613) 592-6010
More info...
Cedarview Pharmacy
-
112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2
(613) 823-1700
More info...
Medicine Shoppe
-
19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1
(613) 745-5905
More info...
Rexall
-
1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2
(613) 824-0082
More info...
EASTERN ONTARIO
Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre
- Glengarry Memorial Hospital, 62 Anik St., Alexandria, ON
- Open Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Website: eohu.ca/fr/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres
- Phone: 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120
Almonte General Hospital
- 75 Spring Dr., Almonte, ON
- Open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- If you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are seeking a test, please call 613-325-1208 and leave a message.
- Website: http://www.almontegeneral.com/assessmentcentre
Arnprior Assessment Centre
- 91 Meehan St., Arnprior, ON
- Open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Website: https://rcvtac.ca/
- Phone: 1-844-727-6404
Brockville General Hospital
- 100 Magedoma Blvd., Brockville
- Open Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Website: http://www.brockvillegeneralhospital.ca/en/patient-care/covid-19-coronavirus.aspx#
- Phone: 613-704-1441
Casselman COVID-19 Testing Centre
- 872 Principale Street, Casselman.
- Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Website: http://eohu.ca/fr/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres
- Phone: 1-800-267-7120
Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre
- 850 McConnell Ave., Cornwall, ON
- Website: http://eohu.ca/en/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres
- Phone: 613-938-4240, ext. 5420
Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre
- 750 Laurier Street, Hawkesbury, ON
- Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Website: http://eohu.ca/en/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres
- Phone: 1-800-267-7120
Kemptville District Hospital
- 15 Campus Dr., Kemptville, ON.
- Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Centre operates on a "time pass" system. Arrive, get a time pass for a scheduled appointment and come back later for the test.
COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex) – Kingston
- The Beechgrove Complex, 51 Heakes Lane, Kingston
- Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Website: http://kingstonhsc.ca/patients-families-and-visitors/covid-19-information/community-assessment-centre
COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee
- Lenadco Building at 310 Bridge Street West, Napanee, ON
- Phone: 613-354-8254
- Website: http://web.lacgh.napanee.on.ca/en/newsroom?newsid=84
Pembroke Assessment Centre
- 80 Richardson Cres., Pembroke, ON
- Open Tuesdays, 12 noon to 6 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Phone: 1-844-727-6404
- Website: http://rcvtac.ca/
Renfrew Assessment Centre
- 1005 Castleford Rd., Renfrew, ON
- Open Mondays 12 noon to 6 p.m.
- Phone: 1-844-727-6404
- Website: http://rcvtac.ca/
Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre
- 2241 Chamberland St., Rockland, ON
- Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Website: http://eohu.ca/fr/covid/covid-19-testing-assessment-centres
- Phone: 1-800-267-7120
- Fill in this COVID-19 assessment centre intake form and a nurse will call you for an appointment.
Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Smiths Falls Site
- 60 Cornelia Street West, Smiths Falls, ON
- Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Phone: 613-283-2330, ext. 1401
- Website: http://psfdh.on.ca/2020/04/03/community-assessment-centre/