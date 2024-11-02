Here's what you can buy for $729,000 in 8 Ottawa neighbourhoods

The Ottawa Real Estate Board will release a snapshot of Ottawa's real estate market next week, as interest rates continue to drop.

In October, the Bank of Canada announced a 50-point drop in the key interest rate to 3.75 per cent, the third consecutive decrease.

In September, the average price of a single-family home in Ottawa was $729,000, while the composite benchmark price of all homes sold in Ottawa was $642,800.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Dundonald Drive in Barrhaven's Half Moon Bay is on the market for $715,000.

A look inside a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for sale on Dundonald Drive in Barrhaven. (Relator.ca/website)

"As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious open-concept layout that seamlessly weaves together the living room with cozy gas fireplace, the striking chefs kitchen with ample cabinetry and eating area with direct access to the fenced backyard," says the listing on Realtor.ca and ReMax Absolute Walker Realty.

"Nine foot ceilings grace the main floor and second level. Upstairs, the expansive primary bedroom presents a walk-in closet and four piece en-suite."

The home includes an unfinished lower level.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Dundonald Drive in Barrhaven's Half Moon Bay is on the market for $715,000. (Realtor.ca/website)

This bungalow on Stedman Street in Ottawa's Blossom Park neighbourhood is on the market for $699,000.

A look inside a bungalow for sale on Steadman Street in Ottawa's Blossom Park neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)

According to the listing on Realtor.ca and Bennett Property Shop Realty, the home has a "lovely master bedroom with double closets and en suite. Two additional bedrooms offer ample space for family or guests, with a spa-like bathroom."

"This bright & spacious bungalow offers an inviting blend of comfort & sophistication. With high ceilings & open-concept design, this residence boasts an airy atmosphere flooded with natural light. The living & dining area flows seamlessly, ideal for entertaining or relaxing with family."

This bungalow on Stedman Street in Ottawa's Blossom Park neighbourhood is on the market for $699,000. (Realtor.ca/website)

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Meadowcroft Crescent is listed for $729,900.

A look inside a three-bedroom home for sale on Meadowcroft Crescent in Ottawa's Carson Grove neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)

"The main level features attractive hardwood floors and ceramic tiles, complementing the bright and open layout," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "A sun-filled living room with Cathedral ceiling and palladium window sets a welcoming tone, flowing into an elegant dining area."

The outdoors includes a deck and newly fenced yard. There is also a heated and insulated double-car garage.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Meadowcroft Crescent is listed for $729,900. (Realtor.ca/website)

This three-bedroom, one bathroom home on Geneva Street is listed for $724,900.

A look at the backyard of a home for sale on Geneva Street. The home is listed at $724,900. (Realtor.ca/website)

"Create a lifestyle in one of Ottawa's most coveted urban neighbourhoods. Situated on a quiet family-friendly street, steps to exceptional schools and trendy shops and restaurants in the vibrant community of Wellington Village," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Bright and spacious interiors welcome you into this charming brick home highlighted with original period details and gleaming hardwood floors."

The second floor features an updated four-piece bathroom and three bedrooms, including a large primary suite.

This three-bedroom, one bathroom home on Geneva Street in Ottawa's Hampton Park neighbourhood is listed for $724,900. (Realtor.ca/website)

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Cadence Gate in Kanata has a detached two car garage and a fully fenced lot. It's listed for $725,000.

This three-bedroom for sale on Cadence Gate in Kanata included a large fenced yard with a large patio. (Realtor.ca/website)

"The main level is designed with family in mind. Living and dining rooms offer plenty of space to entertain and feature gleaming Brazilian hardwood, crown moulding/wainscotting. Bright kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, island, and quality appliances, double oven," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"South facing patio door allows plenty of sunlight and leads to large fenced yard with large patio. Family room with cultured stone fireplace and custom millwork gives a cozy feel."

There is a finished basement with a large recreation room.

This three-bedroom home with a finished recreation room on Cadence Gate in Kanata is for sale for $725,000. (Realtor.ca/website)

Listed for $729,900, this home on Sweetclover Way has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

"This charming four bed, three bath home boasts established perennial gardens & cozy front porch that invites you to relax and unwind," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Step inside to a spacious foyer that leads to a well-equipped kitchen, complete with ample storage, counter space and a delightful eating area, perfect for casual meals."

The backyard has a fully fenced yard with a new deck.

This four-bedroom, three bathroom home on Sweetclover Way is for sale at $729,900. (Realtor.ca/website)

Listed at $719,000, this three-bedroom, three bathroom home is located on Solarium Avenue in Riverside South.

The 1,985 sq. ft. property includes an "impressively large kitchen in the heart of the home with granite countertops with a large island," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Hardwood throughout the main level, potlights, nine foot ceilings, dining room & sun filled living room. Three bright and large bedrooms, laundry room in up level. Lower level features a huge finished recreation area with cozy fireplace."

This 1,985 sq. ft. home for sale on Solarium Avenue in Riverside South features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sun filled living room. (Realtor.ca/website)

This five-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Midway Avenue is for sale for $719,900.

"Ideally situated on a beautiful corner lot on a quiet street, this five-bedroom home would be great to live in or convert into an income generating property," says the listing on Realtor.ca and Keller Williams Integrity Realty.

"On the main floor you have a living room with hardwood floors and large windows to provide natural light, a massive dining room, cozy kitchen, two bedrooms and four-piece bathroom."

The property includes a space for gardening and a private side yard is perfect for family BBQ's.

A home on Midway Avenue for sale at $719,900 features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)