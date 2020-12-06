OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 62 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of people with active infections is back above 400 for the first time in two weeks.

Across Ontario, 1,924 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, surpassing Saturday's new record of 1,859.

Fifteen more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ontario, including one in Ottawa.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,763 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

380 citizens of Ottawa with COVID-19 have died.

Sunday's figure from OPH differed slightly from the 61 new cases in Ottawa reported earlier in the day by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

On Saturday, OPH figures were far lower than what the province reported. OPH has said "time lag" is the usual culprit for a difference in data between local and provincial health authorities as reports represent only a snapshot in time.

ONTARIO FRAMEWORK STATUS

Ottawa is in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 29.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30)

Reproduction Number: 0.97 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications climbed back to 30 on Sunday after dipping to 29 on Saturday.

One person is in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, three are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, five are in their 60s, six are in their 70s, 11 are in their 80s (one in the ICU) and three are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

The number of people with known active infections of COVID-19 in Ottawa has risen back above 400 for the first time in two weeks.

OPH reported an active case count of 414, up from 384 on Saturday.

The active case count dropped through the latter half of November to as low as 259 before it began climbing again in the week before December.

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 additional recoveries on Sunday, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 7,969.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Six new cases (599 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (1,017 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (1,800 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (1,182 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (1,107 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Nine new cases (1,024 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (678 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (451 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (535 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (370 cases total)

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 59,251 COVID-19 tests were performed across the province on Saturday and 47,850 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updates on weekends. In its most recent report, the taskforce said 1,838 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 2 and a total 5,569 lab tests were performed.

Ottawa's positivity rate for the week of Nov. 24 to 30 was 1.5 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be on Monday, Dec. 7.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures in Sunday's report, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit saw 17 more people test positive for COVID-19.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Region.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health has added five more positive test results to its COVID-19 count.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's region reported 13 new infections.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported by officials in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Quebec health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 31 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

One new outbreak was declared at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre. OPH says a single inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreaks at the Glebe Centre and St. Patrick's Home long-term care homes, Amico Westboro Park retirement home and Manordale Public School have ended.

There are four active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces. A previous community outbreak linked to an unspecified social event has ended.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy Ecole secondaire catholique Mer Bleue Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Glen Ogilvie Public School Ottawa Technical Secondary School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Centre DÀccueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home - 22562 Montfort Hospital - 3C Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (NEW) Park Place Peter D. Clark long-term care home The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).